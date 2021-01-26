Matthew Stafford is on the market. What would it take for Washington to land the star QB?

He has a team-friendly contract, with two years remaining that will pay him a total of $43 million, far below what he'd receive on the open market.

It's possible a condition of any deal would be an extension that raises his salary and guarantees, but Washington has the salary cap space to absorb that hit if Rivera decides that Stafford is the answer.

Other teams are likely to come calling. Indianapolis sees itself as a potential contender next year, and could reload after the retirement of Philip Rivers. The Colts hold the No. 21 draft pick, so their draft capital is almost exactly the same as Washington's.

It's also possible the Jets or Dolphins could enter the running, particularly if they don't land Houston's Deshaun Watson in a trade.

And while they likely don't have the salary cap space to pursue the move, the Patriots and Saints would do cartwheels if they were able to land Stafford and pair him with a veteran roster, and a coach who knows a thing or two about winning big games.

Stafford's production is unquestioned. What teams will need to sort out is how many productive years he has left in him.