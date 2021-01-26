Matthew Stafford is on the market. What would it take for Washington to land the star QB?

An experienced but aging quarterback is on the trade market, and the former No. 1 pick would give Washington instant credibility at the position.
Three years after trading for Alex Smith, the Washington Football Team finds itself right back where it started as it considers making a deal for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.
A Stafford trade is one of just many options for Washington this offseason, as coach Ron Rivera and new general manager Martin Mayhew try to take advantage of a young defense about to enter its prime years.
With several contenders seeking immediate help at the quarterback position, though, landing Stafford is likely to cost more than the Smith deal did.
In 2018, Washington traded for Smith, who was about to turn 34 years old. The team parted with a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller, one of Washington's best young players.
Landing Stafford, who is about to turn 33, could require parting with Washington's first-round draft pick this year, which is the No. 19 selection overall.
Stafford reportedly indicated last week he would be amenable to a trade, and the Lions are interested in rebuilding behind a new coach and general manager.
Stafford has played his entire 12-year career with the Lions, amassing some of the NFL's most impressive statistics over that time, but was never able to lead the snakebit franchise to a playoff victory.
He has a team-friendly contract, with two years remaining that will pay him a total of $43 million, far below what he'd receive on the open market.
It's possible a condition of any deal would be an extension that raises his salary and guarantees, but Washington has the salary cap space to absorb that hit if Rivera decides that Stafford is the answer.
Other teams are likely to come calling. Indianapolis sees itself as a potential contender next year, and could reload after the retirement of Philip Rivers. The Colts hold the No. 21 draft pick, so their draft capital is almost exactly the same as Washington's.
It's also possible the Jets or Dolphins could enter the running, particularly if they don't land Houston's Deshaun Watson in a trade.
And while they likely don't have the salary cap space to pursue the move, the Patriots and Saints would do cartwheels if they were able to land Stafford and pair him with a veteran roster, and a coach who knows a thing or two about winning big games.
Stafford's production is unquestioned. What teams will need to sort out is how many productive years he has left in him.
He's played through a number of injuries in his career, establishing his toughness, but fractured bones in his back in 2019, and the potential for a rapid drop off exists as he ages further.
Washington also has to decide how much it would be willing to part with. In the Smith trade, losing Fuller meant losing a starter at a key position.
The Football Team doesn't have the depth to let players go and be able to replenish from within the roster, with the exception of the defensive line, where Tim Settle (Virginia Tech) and Matt Ioannidis are arguably the team's only backup players who would be starters on many other teams.
Losing draft picks would also be tough to swallow for Rivera, who has promised to keep his team young, something best accomplished by finding and drafting talented rookies.
King hired to a full-time role: Assistant coach Jennifer King, who served as a full-year intern in 2020, was officially named to a permanent position on Tuesday as the team's assistant running backs coach. With the promotion, King becomes one of only two female assistant position coaches in the NFL, joining Tampa Bay's Lori Locust.
