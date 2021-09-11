McElroy: Avoid the urge to overreact, and other NFL trends to know before opening weekend

Not bad for a rookie: Every year since 2008, at least one first-year coach takes his team to the playoffs. Kevin Stefanski continued the trend last year in Cleveland. The previous year, Matt LaFleur took over in Green Bay and helped take the Packers to the NFC title game. Both Frank Reich in Indianapolis and Matt Nagy in Chicago made it to the playoffs in their inaugural seasons in 2018.

This season there are seven head coaches making their league debuts (Robert Saleh, New York Jets; Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions; Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons; Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Chargers; Urban Meyer, Jacksonville Jaguars; Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles; David Culley, Houston Texans).

With talent on both sides of the ball including the reigning offensive rookie of the year at quarterback, Staley and the Chargers might be the best pick for a coach’s playoff breakthrough, but a surprise might be Atlanta. The Falcons will play one of the league’s easier schedules with their 2021 opponents having a combined 123-148-1 record last year.

You’ve got to believe: In Week 1, everybody has a chance at the Super Bowl.

Well, maybe not the Houston Texans.