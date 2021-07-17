McElroy: Baseball found its swagger at the All-Star Game. Now, can it avoid a self-inflicted wound?

Compliments come few and far between, so let me take a second and dish one out to Major League Baseball: Your stars shined at the All-Star Game.
Seven days ago, there weren’t too many who felt optimistic about heading into Denver for the Mid-Summer Classic. The sport was deep in controversy about banning illegal substances, one of its most prominent figures facing sexual assault charges, and more than a dozen of the top names in the game opting out of the festivities. All of this was occurring in the aftermath of moving the game out of Atlanta.
Yet, when the final out was recorded and the last fan left Coors Field, MLB saw 7.6 million watch the Home Run Derby, the best since 2017, and 8.237 million viewers make the All-Star Game the most watched program on television Tuesday night.
This news shouldn’t be lost because MLB’s reboot of the second half was complicated by the New York Yankees’ COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday.
Sure, fans tuned into see baseball’s best and watch their favorite players from their teams get in the game, but let’s be honest about the ratings boost. The draw was to see Shohei Ohtani as the top seed in the Home Run Derby, bat leadoff for the American League and take the mound as its starting pitcher.
He didn’t win the derby or get on base Tuesday night. But did he disappoint? Not exactly, after hitting 28 home runs in the derby including a 513-foot shot, starting the game on both ends, throwing back-to-back 100 mph fastballs to sit down the side, and earning the win as the pitcher for the AL — all in a 24-hour span.
Are you not entertained?
Yet, something else happened over two nights in Colorado.
Ever tune into a television show for a lead actor or actress? For example, my bride and I have become big fans of “Yellowstone.” Sure we tuned in because of Kevin Costner, but quickly you realize how good Cole Hauser is as Rip Wheeler or Luke Grimes as Kayce or how actress Kelly Reilly portrays the hot mess that is Beth Dutton.
In short, you tuned in for one star and realized how many more others shined.
That’s what baseball experienced during two days, with Pete Alonso slugging 35 home runs in the first round on his way to another derby title, Juan Soto eliminating Ohtani with a power display of his own, and Trey Mancini making the finals. Sitting at 26 games back in the AL East, the Baltimore Orioles aren’t sought for nationally televised games, yet on Monday night by advancing, ESPN could showcase Mancini’s talent as well his battle with colon cancer.
Because of Canadian COVID-19 regulations, the Toronto Blue Jays have been bounced between Buffalo and their spring training home in Florida, but center stage on Tuesday night was their slugger Vladimir Guererro Jr., launching a 468-foot home run and making him the youngest player in the game to homer since Johnny Bench in 1969 as he earned MVP honors.
Fans may have tuned in for “Showtime” Shohei, but they also got quite the performance by others in the cast.
MLB is closing in on a critical juncture. Despite those who cry baseball is dying, in data compiled by SportsNaut, MLB ratings are up 32% for Fox “Saturday Baseball,” 78% on FS1, and ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” ratings are up 26% compared to the 2020 MLB season. Added into those positives, MLB.TV finished with its most-watched first half in its history as per MLB Communications, and it wisely offered a free Saturday and Sunday so fans could continue to watch those All-Stars resume play with their respective teams.
MLB will never again pull the America’s pastime ratings it once did as the nation’s most popular sport. That crown has been snatched by the NFL, but MLB is finding some wind in its sails with eyeballs on the game, a larger push on social media, and a batch of new, fresh-faced superstars full of personality.
These things must be considered this fall when a battle likely begins over the next collective bargaining agreement.
Both sides must understand that any work stoppage would be crippling and ruin the good vibes currently generated from the game.
Warren Buffett once said, “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.”