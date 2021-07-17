McElroy: Baseball found its swagger at the All-Star Game. Now, can it avoid a self-inflicted wound?

Compliments come few and far between, so let me take a second and dish one out to Major League Baseball: Your stars shined at the All-Star Game.

Seven days ago, there weren’t too many who felt optimistic about heading into Denver for the Mid-Summer Classic. The sport was deep in controversy about banning illegal substances, one of its most prominent figures facing sexual assault charges, and more than a dozen of the top names in the game opting out of the festivities. All of this was occurring in the aftermath of moving the game out of Atlanta.

Yet, when the final out was recorded and the last fan left Coors Field, MLB saw 7.6 million watch the Home Run Derby, the best since 2017, and 8.237 million viewers make the All-Star Game the most watched program on television Tuesday night.

This news shouldn’t be lost because MLB’s reboot of the second half was complicated by the New York Yankees’ COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday.

Sure, fans tuned into see baseball’s best and watch their favorite players from their teams get in the game, but let’s be honest about the ratings boost. The draw was to see Shohei Ohtani as the top seed in the Home Run Derby, bat leadoff for the American League and take the mound as its starting pitcher.