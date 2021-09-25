McElroy: Catching up with Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, a former Hokies star

Buffalo Bills linebacker and Virginia Tech alum Tremaine Edmunds took some time after practice this week to discuss entering his fourth year in the league, preparing for Washington, and the difference between game day in Blacksburg and Buffalo.

Question: Now four years in the league, how does life feel different as a veteran compared to when you first came into the NFL out of Virginia Tech?

Answer: I think when you first come in, in particular at the linebacker position, things can be cloudy. It can really just be fast-paced. I think the biggest difference is now things are starting to slow down. I’m starting to just go off my instincts and starting to just play ball.

I think the first couple of years, you try to get this game down pat — it’s just more than just going out there and balling. Now, I’m a lot more comfortable and just letting my athletic ability take care of me.

Question: How is it different to prepare for Taylor Heinicke this week when there is still so little film out on him?