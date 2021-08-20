McElroy: Catching up with Logan Thomas ahead of the Washington season

Washington tight end Logan Thomas discusses the upcoming season, his contract extension and working with new quarterbacks.
Question: How would you describe a Ron Rivera training camp?
Answer: We get after it. This is one of those training camps [where] the first couple of days you’re feeling your way into it and you’re getting used to the schedule. It’s, like ... at some point it’s going to let up, but now we just keep on going and keep on going, but it builds callouses. But you know when you do that, you have something to fall back onto and it makes you ready to go come six minutes to go in the fourth quarter of a game.
Question: Quite a difference going through camp as a tight end compared to the old quarterback days?
Answer: Most definitely (laughs). At quarterback, there’s a whole lot of watching film. You’re watching the other guy get his reps. Not really moving around a lot. At tight end, you’re moving, you’ve got the big guys on the edge and then you’ve got to go run your routes. You’ve got to try to find ways to get open and you’re trying to get other people open. It’s quite a different story.
Question: Obviously, it means a lot financially, but going through the journey of the NFL making your way from QB to tight end, what did it mean to sign that contract extension a few weeks ago?
Answer: It meant that all the stuff that I’ve put in and not only myself, but myself and my wife and my kids have gone through and the work that we’ve put in has paid off, and it wasn’t all for not. For the people that have always been in my corner and the people of Lynchburg, Va., I’m just super pumped for not only myself ... but for those people that have been there for me.
Question: Despite working with four quarterbacks last year, you put up career numbers. What is it about this place and this offense?
Answer: Honestly, it’s the people that make this team. It’s a super-duper special group of guys that are in this locker room, and I think it’s a very special group of coaches as well.
Question: What does Ryan Fitzpatrick uniquely bring to this team?
Answer: That dude is an open book. He is awesome. He is exactly what you see. Like, you know, you see some people on TV, and you wonder “what’s that guy really like in real life? And if he’s different?” No, he’s exactly what you see. He is hilarious. He loves the game of football, and he makes it fun to come in every day. The thing that I love most about him is he has his own flavor on the field, too.
Question: How uncommon is your relationship with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke being a tight end but also a former quarterback?
Answer: Me and Ryan and me and Taylor and honestly, me and Kyle, we’re always in constant communication. Luckily, I’m at the point of my career now where I don’t have to play on special teams too much anymore, so during the special team time, I go on run routes for those guys and I kind of tell them the way I look at routes and then they would tell me the way they look at it. We find a nice little middle ground of how we want it done. I think that conversation that you can have kind of makes [the relationship] special.