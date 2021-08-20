McElroy: Catching up with Logan Thomas ahead of the Washington season

Answer: It meant that all the stuff that I’ve put in and not only myself, but myself and my wife and my kids have gone through and the work that we’ve put in has paid off, and it wasn’t all for not. For the people that have always been in my corner and the people of Lynchburg, Va., I’m just super pumped for not only myself ... but for those people that have been there for me.

Question: Despite working with four quarterbacks last year, you put up career numbers. What is it about this place and this offense?

Answer: Honestly, it’s the people that make this team. It’s a super-duper special group of guys that are in this locker room, and I think it’s a very special group of coaches as well.

Question: What does Ryan Fitzpatrick uniquely bring to this team?

Answer: That dude is an open book. He is awesome. He is exactly what you see. Like, you know, you see some people on TV, and you wonder “what’s that guy really like in real life? And if he’s different?” No, he’s exactly what you see. He is hilarious. He loves the game of football, and he makes it fun to come in every day. The thing that I love most about him is he has his own flavor on the field, too.