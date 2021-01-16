McElroy: Chase Roullier thrilled to be in Washington long-term

Washington Football Team center Chase Roullier reflects on his new four-year contract extension, overcoming the adversity of the season, and how Ron Rivera brought this football team together.
Question: Congrats on the new contract. You are a practical, down-to-earth person but do you have any plans to spoil yourself with something?
Answer: I think the next part of process for the wife and I is to buy a house out here. We've been renting for a few years now. So, buying a nice house out here is probably the first step in our splurge. (laughing)
Question: It’s customary when a quarterback wins an award or gets a new deal, he rewards his offensive lineman. When a center gets a new deal, does he have to do the same?
Answer: I haven't quite figured out what I'm going to do for them yet, but you know I'd love to get a little something for my teammates and my coaches. They helped me so much along the way. Especially Brandon (Scherff) and Morgan (Moses) who have been here since day one with me. They've truly helped me develop into the player I am today.
Question: From dealing with COVID, to Ron Rivera’s diagnosis, to playing with four quarterbacks, and coming back from a 2-7 record, how would you begin to describe this season?
Answer: Oh, it's tough to describe. I think it just shows the resilience of this team. You know, just right off the bat with Coach Rivera having cancer, going through what he had to go through in the middle of the season. Then, obviously Alex Smith making such an incredible comeback in the middle of the season for us.
There's been so many monumental, motivational things that went on. Then us battling back from such a poor record to make it to the playoffs.
There's so many great things that we have overcome, so many great things that some guys on our team have indeed individually overcome, and it's just a lot of motivation, a lot of perspective.
As teammates, to see your coach, and other players, they're going through these tough things. It just gives you perspective and just makes you work that much harder. For a guy like Alex to come back from such a gruesome injury, it doesn't give you any excuses for anything and just gives you that much more motivation with your coach.
Question: I read a piece where you said Ron Rivera’s battle against cancer brought this team together in a year where you had to be so distanced. Could you elaborate on that?
Answer: Like I mentioned, COVID has really made this season very different for us as a team and usually we're able to go do a lot of things together to really bond and grow together especially as an offensive line unit. We are a close knit group of guys that usually are doing a lot of stuff outside of the facility that we no longer can do. And, I think that coach Rivera going through such a difficult thing, it, it brought us together in a different way than what we've been used to the past few years.