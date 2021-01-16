McElroy: Chase Roullier thrilled to be in Washington long-term

Answer: Oh, it's tough to describe. I think it just shows the resilience of this team. You know, just right off the bat with Coach Rivera having cancer, going through what he had to go through in the middle of the season. Then, obviously Alex Smith making such an incredible comeback in the middle of the season for us.

There's been so many monumental, motivational things that went on. Then us battling back from such a poor record to make it to the playoffs.

There's so many great things that we have overcome, so many great things that some guys on our team have indeed individually overcome, and it's just a lot of motivation, a lot of perspective.

As teammates, to see your coach, and other players, they're going through these tough things. It just gives you perspective and just makes you work that much harder. For a guy like Alex to come back from such a gruesome injury, it doesn't give you any excuses for anything and just gives you that much more motivation with your coach.

Question: I read a piece where you said Ron Rivera’s battle against cancer brought this team together in a year where you had to be so distanced. Could you elaborate on that?