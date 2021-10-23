McElroy: Chatting baseball with ESPN's Tim Kurkjian

Molina is second on that list. Years ago. We were in a catcher-pitchers meeting and one of the pitchers said to make sure we throw a slider to this guy and Molina said, “No, no, no. We did that. It’s, you know, three years ago in this spot, and he got a double down the right-field line.” He remembered just a random pitch from three years earlier and the exact count and the exact outcome. So for current players, current catchers, it’s Yadier Molina. All time. It’s Johnny.

Question: Who is a player you got to know and with his intelligence and love for the game, you’d swore he’d end up a manager but he didn’t?

Answer: Cal Ripken Jr. is still on that list because when it comes to being observant, being analytical, I’m not sure I’ve ever met a player quite like him, his ability to reason with situations, to understand situations, nobody’s better than him. And I’m surprised he hasn’t managed yet, but he’s still a relatively young guy. He’s got all sorts of other things going on with his minor league team and with Little League baseball with his son still playing. So there’s still time for Cal Ripken to manage.