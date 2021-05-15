McElroy: Chatting with football Hall of Famers Bruce Smith and Emmitt Smith

This week, Pro Football Hall of Famers Bruce Smith and Emmitt Smith sat down with Wes McElroy. The interview was part of a promotional tour - Smith and Smith are investors in the Cordish Companies' proposed Richmond casino project.
Question: Guys, I know you guys have a special friendship. If we all went out to dinner, what would be the ideal night out and how long would it take before we start getting stories about playing one another?
Bruce Smith: You got to have a great glass of wine, potentially a cigar, and great atmosphere. We don't want a whole bunch of riff-raff. We just want to have peace and quiet and be able to communicate with one another. That's what's so special about this bond-being Hall of Fame brothers, and the experiences that we've shared throughout the course of our life.
It’s special, man. This is a special union and it started from day one, until this very day. I look back upon the first phase of our professional career and all of the history of the success stories and the games and the Super Bowls and accolades like the all-time leading rusher and the all-time leading sacker and so many other accolades but you know, you put those things on a shelf, you put those things on a mantle and then you have to get to work because you have a platform. You have a voice in the community that can do big, big things to change the lives of others that are less fortunate and don't have a voice. That was part of my Hall of Fame speech. When it's all said and done, what are you going to do with your platform? Are you going to use it for the good of others? Are you going to help to serve mankind and lift them up?
Emmitt Smith: You know the one thing about Bruce and I, we don’t spend a whole lot of time relishing in our past. We talk about things right now. We talk about golf. We may talk about what's going on in the (NFL), but, it could be an hour before we actually (talk football). We sit around smoking cigars. Football may be the farthest thing from my mind because we're going to be enjoying each other's company. That's the one thing I appreciate about all of my Hall of Fame brothers. There are no egos. There’s no “one-upping” you or you “one-upped” me. We look upon each other as equals. I have a great deal of respect for talent and Bruce Smith is one of the greatest talents I've ever played in the game of football.
Question: You both have incredible respect for each other. What was it like to face each other?
BS: Man. He had the determination, the desire, the grit, and the mentality that never quit. I think one of the things that really sticks out is he had the best offensive line in football and he knew it. Once you get behind that offensive line and you have a talent like Emmitt Smith and anything and everything is possible.
I would always consider it to be, the ultimate challenge to go up against Emmitt but I knew to get through to Emmett, I would have to go against Mark Stepnoski and so many other great offensive linemen that they had. Then you got Troy Aikman at quarterback. It was always a challenge.
ES: We made sure that there was a body, not one, but two bodies on Bruce Smith. In some cases we'd need to have three. There was times when I would break the huddle and I tell my guys, I said, “I’m on the outside”. What that meant was you secure the inside and force him outside so I could get a bone on his rib cage. (Bruce begins to laugh)
So, what guys like Bruce would do? They've got smart and hip to it.
We went into the game with a game plan to not allow Bruce Smith to disrupt your offense or cadence and your flow. The only way you could do that is not necessarily having one guy on him. You had to account for him with at least two guys. We designed plays to where the backs would either go inside or outside just for that purpose so we can get an extra body on Bruce just to slow him down enough time to let that ball go.
There are players that are on teams that you must account for. There are players on teams that-you just got to go away from! Bruce Smith is one of those guys.
Question: Who else?
ES: Deion Sanders is another one of those cats. Those are guys that you don't, you don't even test it. Some people may try to test them with (Michael) Irvin over there and, Jerry Rice over there. I mean, you got to respect that those kinds of individuals, and it was the same thing on the other side was Reggie White. We had to deal with both of those kinds of guys. It was the same game plan with big Erik Williams. He had his hands full with Reggie White, just like we always had our hands full with Bruce Smith. We weren’t going to allow Bruce Smith to disrupt our whole entire office because I knew he meant cruel intentions once he got them.