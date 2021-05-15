McElroy: Chatting with football Hall of Famers Bruce Smith and Emmitt Smith

Bruce Smith: You got to have a great glass of wine, potentially a cigar, and great atmosphere. We don't want a whole bunch of riff-raff. We just want to have peace and quiet and be able to communicate with one another. That's what's so special about this bond-being Hall of Fame brothers, and the experiences that we've shared throughout the course of our life.

It’s special, man. This is a special union and it started from day one, until this very day. I look back upon the first phase of our professional career and all of the history of the success stories and the games and the Super Bowls and accolades like the all-time leading rusher and the all-time leading sacker and so many other accolades but you know, you put those things on a shelf, you put those things on a mantle and then you have to get to work because you have a platform. You have a voice in the community that can do big, big things to change the lives of others that are less fortunate and don't have a voice. That was part of my Hall of Fame speech. When it's all said and done, what are you going to do with your platform? Are you going to use it for the good of others? Are you going to help to serve mankind and lift them up?