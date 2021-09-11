McElroy: Chatting with Joe Theismann on the eve of a new season in Washington

No matter what happens, you’re going to see the same Fitz. It looks like a straight line on an EKG. There’s not much up, not much down to it.

Question: With all the new additions to this offense, how do you envision this Washington offense being different?

Answer: I think the one thing that you’re going to see different this year will be the ball going down the field more. For the last four or five years, because of the quarterback situation and the constant turnover, I think Scott [Turner] was very limited last year. That’s why you saw J.D. McKissic catch so many balls. That’s why you saw Logan Thomas catch so many balls. That’s why you saw Terry McLaurin catch so many of those. Those were the three guys who were far and away — it was the meat of the passing game.

I don’t know exactly what Curtis Samuel’s situation is going to be, but you believe that Dyami Brown’s going to make a difference, Adam Humphries is [as well]. So all those catches that we saw go to three guys will be probably spread out over five or six.

This football team has to score points, Wes. That’s the only way that you’re going to keep the wolves at bay on this football team is scoring some points.