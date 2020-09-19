McElroy: Chatting with the Richmond band that recorded the new Monday Night Football theme

Richmond band “Butcher Brown” created the new theme for Monday Night Football, to Little Richard’s “Let It Rip." Drummer Corey Fonville chatted with Wes McElroy.
Question: Were you guys all gathered around your televisions Monday night waiting to hear the intro to the game?
Answer: Absolutely! Everybody was watching.
I was sitting there like patiently, just waiting. I was watching the show right before it on ESPN, just.
I was so nervous that you would've thought I was playing a concert, but yeah, man, we were extremely excited.
Question: This is your music. What's it like to watch something you helped put together and now it’s leading into one of the most watched television programs in the entire country?
Answer: I mean, you know, I didn't have words for a long time, but, you know, insanity. I mean, essentially, you know, simple as that may sound because like, I didn't imagine it in my lifetime that this would happen. I grew up watching ESPN my entire life and played sports.
It was kind of a bucket list thing, you know, I wasn't good enough to actually play at the pro level or even collegiate level so it was just like, “Well, dang, I can finally at least live out that dream in another way, which is my passion to play music.”
Question: How did this opportunity come to be?
Answer: Maybe a month ago, at this point we got text messages actually to our group thread. It’s with Chris Dunn, who is our A&R guy at Concord jazz. He’s the co-producer on a new record and sent us a text: “Hey guys. So it looks ESPN wants to use Butcher Brown to work on the new Monday night theme song, featuring Little Richard.”
Question: What was your immediate response?
Answer: At first, you know, everybody's kinda like, man, stop playing for real! Come on, dude! (says laughing) I've heard a lot absurd things over the years and so I didn't want to believe it.
We got to work immediately because we didn't have much time. I mean, football started Monday night. Football started on the 14th and so we had a month. This is August so we just started brainstorming ideas.
Question: How did it come together?
Answer: We were in the studio together for about four days and, um, you know, nonstop every night we were on zoom with the ESPN music team. Pretty much we would send them some like, “Hey, check this out. What do you think?” And we got an, an immediate response, you know, within like 30 minutes they would check it out. Cool. Hey, there's some adjustment, you know? And so, you know, you, it felt like they were also there with us.
They wanted something that was more representative of Little Richard and a song that came out in 1956. So, being its 2020, we're like, okay, how do we do this? Try to like update this a little bit, but also pay our respects to what was happening back then, you know, sonically things sound different now.
Question: How many NFL fans are in Butcher Brown?
Answer: We all appreciate all sports and what goes into it and actually while creating this song, we had classic NFL games on it to give us inspiration. We would have it on the TV just to give us inspiration for recording.
We have to make a song that you know, is going to somehow be influential and also get people hyped and excited for Monday night football each week. You know, it only made sense to have like classic games on. We may have like the classic Pittsburgh Steelers game on with Lynn Swann or we were watching some classic Barry Sanders highlights with him, shaking and bakin’ all over the field.
(We’d) turn on a Virginia legend, like Lawrence Taylor, and, you know, he's like killing people, (laughs), running people down and sacking the quarterback but it was inspiration. That was very helpful. That’s kind of where we drew from, for this project.