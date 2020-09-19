McElroy: Chatting with the Richmond band that recorded the new Monday Night Football theme

Question: How did this opportunity come to be?

Answer: Maybe a month ago, at this point we got text messages actually to our group thread. It’s with Chris Dunn, who is our A&R guy at Concord jazz. He’s the co-producer on a new record and sent us a text: “Hey guys. So it looks ESPN wants to use Butcher Brown to work on the new Monday night theme song, featuring Little Richard.”

Question: What was your immediate response?

Answer: At first, you know, everybody's kinda like, man, stop playing for real! Come on, dude! (says laughing) I've heard a lot absurd things over the years and so I didn't want to believe it.

We got to work immediately because we didn't have much time. I mean, football started Monday night. Football started on the 14th and so we had a month. This is August so we just started brainstorming ideas.

Question: How did it come together?