McElroy: Checking in with Ickey Woods

Former NFL running back Ickey Woods shares the memories of his standout rookie season, his famous end zone “Ickey Shuffle,” and how he is trying to give back to the game through the Gridiron Greats organization.

Question: Can you give us the back story of how “the Shuffle” came to be?

Answer: I kind of made it up, man. I had a flown my mom in for a game against the Cleveland Browns, and that night before the game I was up listening to some music, acting silly with my two oldest kids and I just got up and started acting silly. I was like, “Mom, if I score tomorrow, this is what I’m going to do.” She’s like, “Boy, you better not do that.”

So I scored and then Ricky Dixon, who was our first-round draft choice that year, came up to me after the game and was like, “What was that?” He was like, “Man, that was whack!”

I said, “What’d you mean that was whack? You think I should put some steps to it?”

And he was like, “Yeah, man, you need to put some steps to it.”

All week, I thought about what I could do. I couldn’t really come up with nothing and then we were playing the New York Jets and five minutes before it was time to go out, it just hit me.