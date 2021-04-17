McElroy: Christopher Bell is ready to go racing in Richmond

NASCAR driver Christopher Bell is 10th in points and already has a win this season. Before the Richmond race he took a few minutes with Wes McElroy to discuss racing for Joe Gibbs, fans returning to the track, and his pre-race meal.
Question: How are you on race day? What's your mindset when you get up in the morning, are you jittery and nervous?
Answer: Pretty calm, but I definitely get nervous just because I want to do well.
Question: How do you go about getting ready and killing some time before it’s time to get in the car?
Answer: Just really studying, you know, typically before the race I'll go back and watch in-car videos. We have some data to look at, stuff like that, and just try and be as prepared as you can.
Question: Do you have a favorite or a lucky pre-race meal?
Answer: Chicken and rice all the time. Yeah, just trying to keep it. Keep it calm and under control. That way I don't feel bad by the race.
Question: You are now in the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Do you remember something about the first time you met him?
Answer: Coach, he's a legend, right. Being able to drive for him is so special and just really proud to be able to be in the Joe Gibbs racing household, driving the No. 20 Camry. It's been a dream come true even joining with him.
He’s a legend. How many times do you get to go to work for a Super Bowl winner and a Hall of Famer? It’s a dream come true for sure.
Question: At 27 years old, how have you learned to deal with the expectations and not let the pressure of those expectations get to you?
Answer: That's just the name of the game. That's something that I signed up to be is a professional race car driver. There is a lot of pressure and expectations, and especially driving for Joe Gibbs Racing, as it is a top-tier organization.
It's just a matter of going out there, executing, and you've got to go out there and do the best job that you can do week in and week out. It’s tough, but it's part of the job and it's something that I love for sure.
Question: What’s it like seeing more and more fans in the stands? Is it starting to make life feel a little bit more normal?
Answer: I mean, every driver across the board has missed the fans tremendously. Just going out there and getting in the car with no energy in the stands, it's not the same. So we really, really look forward to seeing everybody back out at the racetrack.