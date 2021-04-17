McElroy: Christopher Bell is ready to go racing in Richmond

NASCAR driver Christopher Bell is 10th in points and already has a win this season. Before the Richmond race he took a few minutes with Wes McElroy to discuss racing for Joe Gibbs, fans returning to the track, and his pre-race meal.

Question: How are you on race day? What's your mindset when you get up in the morning, are you jittery and nervous?

Answer: Pretty calm, but I definitely get nervous just because I want to do well.

Question: How do you go about getting ready and killing some time before it’s time to get in the car?

Answer: Just really studying, you know, typically before the race I'll go back and watch in-car videos. We have some data to look at, stuff like that, and just try and be as prepared as you can.

Question: Do you have a favorite or a lucky pre-race meal?

Answer: Chicken and rice all the time. Yeah, just trying to keep it. Keep it calm and under control. That way I don't feel bad by the race.

Question: You are now in the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Do you remember something about the first time you met him?