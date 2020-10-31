McElroy: DeAngelo Hall is using his football smarts in a new way on Washington radio broadcasts

DeAngelo Hall discusses what it’s been like to make the transition to media. He appears as an analyst on the NFL Network and a color commentator on Washington Football Team radio broadcasts.
Question: What’s it been like starting out in the radio booth calling NFL games, after 14 years of playing in them?
Answer: I’m humbled to have that opportunity. You know, a lot of dope people sat in this chair that I'm in, so to even be mentioned in that conversation... I never thought of myself as a guy who would even want to be in a booth calling the games.
But when Julie Donaldson approached me with the opportunity it was something I couldn't turn down. You talk about being a fan of the team being a former player, I just try to go up there and just have fun.
I know I'm not the most polished guy. I know some things I've probably been critiqued on, that's not the right way to do it, but man, I'm having fun. I'm having fun watching a team that I played for. I'm having fun watching a team that I'm a fan of, that I grew up a fan of playing football.
Question: There was a social media video with your reaction in your first game where you got excited when Fabian Moreau made that Week 1 interception against the Eagles. Is it pretty hard to hide your emotions in the booth?
Answer: You know, you saw me get super hyped when Fabian made that play because I remember Fabian as a rookie. I remember coming off an injury when we drafted Fabian, and he was injured as well, and we were rehabbing together. It was me and him, and I was trying to pour into him as much as I can, and through the course of playing together, poured into him in meeting rooms.
All of that was like the culmination, man. Like, you know, you've heard in several rap songs, an artist talks about feeling like a proud dad watching his only son that made it. That comes to mind when you watch a dude you know and you poured it into and he makes a play, especially when your team needs it.
Question: You know the speed of the game from playing it. What’s it been like trying to condense your thoughts and opinions into a few seconds, so Bram Weinstein doesn’t miss calling the play?
Answer: Shoot. Sometimes that's hard, right? Trying to sum up what you're trying to say. Because sometimes on TV, it’s like, “We need 3 minutes, so extend for as long as you can.” Then sometimes in radio, it’s like trying to cut it down in the shortest amount of time possible. But it's really just trying to talk to the fan and help them see the game the way you see it and help them try to understand why certain things happen.
I don't want to use the phrase dumb it down, but I've had so many people reach out to me and just tell me, “Man, you know, the way you break plays down, I just really feel like I can see what's going on and I understand what you're saying.” Some of that goes back to when I played; I was always a good communicator.
I always felt like even when I was talking to coaches, I always wanted to know that “why” or that “what if” kind of question, because it helped me kind of break everything down and compartmentalize everything in its own little section. And then when I went to explain it to other guys, I was able to kind of break it down in layman's terms.
Being able to do it on the radio, it's kind of the same thing I try to do. Sometimes I forget I am on the radio and that I'm watching the game, but I just try to paint that picture for the for the audience.