McElroy: DeAngelo Hall is using his football smarts in a new way on Washington radio broadcasts

Answer: You know, you saw me get super hyped when Fabian made that play because I remember Fabian as a rookie. I remember coming off an injury when we drafted Fabian, and he was injured as well, and we were rehabbing together. It was me and him, and I was trying to pour into him as much as I can, and through the course of playing together, poured into him in meeting rooms.

All of that was like the culmination, man. Like, you know, you've heard in several rap songs, an artist talks about feeling like a proud dad watching his only son that made it. That comes to mind when you watch a dude you know and you poured it into and he makes a play, especially when your team needs it.

Question: You know the speed of the game from playing it. What’s it been like trying to condense your thoughts and opinions into a few seconds, so Bram Weinstein doesn’t miss calling the play?

Answer: Shoot. Sometimes that's hard, right? Trying to sum up what you're trying to say. Because sometimes on TV, it’s like, “We need 3 minutes, so extend for as long as you can.” Then sometimes in radio, it’s like trying to cut it down in the shortest amount of time possible. But it's really just trying to talk to the fan and help them see the game the way you see it and help them try to understand why certain things happen.