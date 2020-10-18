McElroy: DECC golfer Jim Furyk is also a Steelers season-ticket holder

Question: For everyone, including in sports, 2020 has been unique. In what way has it been most different in golf?

Answer: We’re just so lucky that we’re able to do our job.... I’m out here playing a sport for a living and we’re able to play on a weekly basis. So we have to count our blessings. Not everyone’s that lucky.

Second it’s ... really awkward out here without the fans. You know what the Champions Tour guys like? They like an atmosphere, they like an event to feel big and exciting, and it’s hard to do that without the fans, so we’ve missed that.

Question: You wanted to add something?