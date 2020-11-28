McElroy: 'Doc' Emrick stays classy in retirement

Mike “Doc” Emrick sits down with Wes McElroy to discuss recently announcing his retirement, when he fell in love with hockey, his favorite moment, and his new book, “Off Mike.”
Question: Doc, it’s not really a question, but first and foremost: Congratulations on retirement. The sport of hockey and its fans will miss you.
Answer: Yes, I will miss the hockey and the broadcasting because you can’t do something for 47 years and not miss it, but I also realized what a lot of people do when they’ve been at something for a long time and old geezers used to tell me this until I became one of that club myself.
Question: Why was it time? Was there a moment?
Answer: You know when it becomes time and during the playoffs this year, I realized that I had had a wonderful run and still had my health and my wife did, too. It seemed like a good time and the time to kind of do other things.
I just think when I got into the third round and NBC had assured me that I would not have to go to Edmonton, I could continue to work from home and continue to do the playoffs through the Final.
I think at that point I realized they’ve taken such good care of me here and assured me that I’ll be healthy because staying at home and, and basically being at home, I knew my odds were pretty good at continuing to be COVID-free through the Stanley Cup Final. It was 50 years since I had covered my first game and 40 years of doing play-by-play of the NHL on television and 60 years since I’d seen my first game, all of those things seem to be round numbers and told me that I’d been very fortunate and it was time for other people to step in and do it.
Question: You were part of my first introduction to hockey when you were the television broadcaster for the Philadelphia Flyers and it left quite impression. What was your first interaction with the sport?
Answer: It was when I first saw games in the minors. I grew up in rural Indiana and basketball country near Fort Wayne where there was a team at one time called the Pistons and the basketball team did not succeed because there was basketball around every corner.
But in hockey, there were only two teams in the state when I was growing up. Those were about the only two ice rinks. They were not only a novelty, but they were highly entertaining and I was struck the first time I saw a hockey game 60 years ago, and that was an epiphany moment for me because I wanted to be a baseball announcer before I saw hockey live for the first time.
In person, we delight with the fact that we can televise a game pretty well, but what really gets fans lured? When you go see it live, it totally changes your opinion of the sport and it’s fun, too. The experience for a fan being in the arena is fun as well, because there are a lot of things that go on in the intermissions, especially in the development leagues.
They try to keep you entertained during the intermissions, too. There are some stories about what went on in the intermissions, in the minor leagues in the seven years I spent there that hopefully will be entertaining for people that read the book as well.
Question: This book is special because it discusses your career and love of hockey, but is it true you are donating all the proceeds?
Answer: All the proceeds from the book, any money that I get back from the publisher goes into the Hands-On care of Animals.
NBC took very good care of me financially during the years that I worked for them, so fortunately my wife and I are not in a position where we need the money that comes from the book, but we’re committed to animal causes. That’s where the money goes.
Question: If I could buy you a framed picture for your retirement of a favorite moment you called or game, which would you choose?
Answer: Well, not necessarily for what I did or what I said, but for how I felt about the sport, I think it would be the Gold medal game in 2010 between Canada and the United States in Vancouver at the Olympics. Largely because it was the best of our sport and 27 million people saw it on NBC and that exposed a lot of people via television to the sport who don’t normally watch it. I don’t know what the percentage was that weren’t hockey fans, but it was the day of the closing ceremony and it brought about the best of hockey in that it was the last minute of a one-goal game so you couldn’t leave. The goalie was pulled, an extra attacker out, there was a scramble and Zach Parise for the United States to tie the game and send it to overtime. I’m sure there were a lot of text messages being sent and a lot of phone calls may be made that you realize the Gold medal game is going to sudden-death overtime, and then sure enough, Sidney Crosby scored in that overtime.
But we had that many people watching it and Crosby and Ryan Miller, the losing, but gallant goaltender for the United States, who were interviewed afterward and said so many wonderful things that reflected well upon the sport. I’ve always been proud to be around hockey, but I was never more proud than that day because people that don’t didn’t normally follow the sport, got to see it at its best.
Question: Finally, now that you will have some time to yourself, once we, hopefully, get a vaccine for COVID and fans can return to the stands, is there any chance you’ll take your wife on a date night to a hockey game?
Answer: Well there [says laughing], depending on, nearby teams, you know, we’re an hour away from Detroit, so that would be a lure. She doesn’t mind going to the game. She worked in the sport for quite some time and saw a lot of games.
I do have the freedom to not watch a hockey game some nights but to join her in watching the programs that she is.
I’m an amateur when it comes to retirement. So I’m not sure how it’s going to go.
Question: Doc, thank you for the time and a being such a great ambassador of the game.
Answer: Thank you so much, Wes. And, boy, those Washington Capitals, I like the lineup that they’ve got. They’ve got the nine forwards and they’re having Justin Schultz come in from Pittsburgh to be another big shot on the power play.
[Peter Laviolette] will make a big difference and to have a classy guy like Henrik Lundqvist around with some of the younger guys that could play goal that’ll help, too. It will be an interesting year all the way around, but especially in two places in my mind, Washington and Colorado.
Wes McElroy hosts a daily sports talk show from 2 to 6 p.m. on 910 and 105.1.