McElroy: 'Doc' Emrick stays classy in retirement

Answer: Well, not necessarily for what I did or what I said, but for how I felt about the sport, I think it would be the Gold medal game in 2010 between Canada and the United States in Vancouver at the Olympics. Largely because it was the best of our sport and 27 million people saw it on NBC and that exposed a lot of people via television to the sport who don’t normally watch it. I don’t know what the percentage was that weren’t hockey fans, but it was the day of the closing ceremony and it brought about the best of hockey in that it was the last minute of a one-goal game so you couldn’t leave. The goalie was pulled, an extra attacker out, there was a scramble and Zach Parise for the United States to tie the game and send it to overtime. I’m sure there were a lot of text messages being sent and a lot of phone calls may be made that you realize the Gold medal game is going to sudden-death overtime, and then sure enough, Sidney Crosby scored in that overtime.