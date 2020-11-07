McElroy: It's true - somebody has to win the NFC East. Why not Washington?

Everyone has a guilty pleasure TV show.
It might be the Real Housewives, or maybe you sit down with your daughter and the next thing you know it’s you asking her if she wants to watch one more episode of “The Outer Banks.”
Don’t worry, it happens to the best of us.
When my bride and I started dating, she used to watch The Bachelor. Sure, I made fun of it at every opportunity, but after a few weeks, there I was, commenting, “stay away from Sarah,” or, “send home Hannah - she’s a train wreck!”
One minute you’re cracking jokes and the next minute you’re pulling for Jessica, the sweet farm girl from Iowa.
My new guilty pleasure TV show is the NFC East.
Let other media members call it the “NFC Least” and discuss how awful the product is, with a combined record of 8-22-1.
Sure, the division is a hot mess, but so was Jersey Shore, and America watched that for four years.
Someone, eventually, has to take this division.
No, seriously someone, actually, has to win this division, and they're probably going to capture it with six victories.
This is now the point where you mumble: “The NFC East shouldn’t even get a playoff spot.”
Yes, they should. Yet, the division winner, if they end up with a losing record, shouldn’t be rewarded a home playoff game. Hypothetically, why should a 10-win New Orleans travel to face a 6-win Philadelphia or Washington team on a sleet filled, sub-freezing Saturday night in January? Why should a clear and obvious better team be penalized by one that couldn’t scrap together at least as many wins as losses?
This is a flaw the NFL should have corrected after the 7-9 Seahawks hosted 11-5 New Orleans in 2010, or when 7-8-1 Carolina hosted an 11-5 Arizona Cardinals team in 2015. Both home teams won in the Wild Card round.
That’s a change for down the road.
What’s in front of us is a dumpster fire of a division that has a point differential of Philadelphia -19, Washington -32, New York -54 and, wait for it, Dallas -84. Compare that to the NFC West, where Seattle is +41, Arizona +57, Los Angeles +57, and even last place San Francisco is +18 - and they played with a junior varsity squad on Thursday night.
Once again, someone has to win this division; so who will it be?
Many national talking heads look at Philadelphia, with a veteran head coach and quarterback, and presume they’ll rebound once players like Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz return from injury.
My counter to those who assume the Eagles will win by default: One, have you seen Philadelphia’s upcoming schedule, featuring matchups at Cleveland, Seattle, at Green Bay, New Orleans, and at Arizona over the next six weeks? Two, have you actually watched Carson Wentz, whose decision making and proficiency for turnovers look more like a quarterback that’s regressing, not progressing?
Third, Philadelphia only won one game when those aforementioned guys were actually playing.
Crazy as it may be, there’s a case to be made to actually look at Washington and rationally believe they could win this thing.
But can Washington find stability? Can their defense come together to force turnovers? Can Kyle Allen avoid them? Can this offense find a rhythm on the ground with more Antonio Gibson?
“I think players have ‘aha-moments.’ All of a sudden it’s: ‘Ah, I see what the coaches are saying,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “I see what they’re trying to show us. OK, that makes sense.’ Again, part of it is we didn’t have OTAs. We didn’t have minicamp. We didn’t have a normal training camp for these guys to look and see and adapt and get used to things. What’s happening now is we’re having these aha-moments, and hopefully they continue where it makes sense.”
Washington has the opportunity to string some wins together and make some noise over the next few weeks, which sounds ludicrous, as no NFC East team has yet to win back-to-back games this season. But with upcoming games against Detroit, Cincinnati, and Dallas - three teams with a combined 8 wins - the Football Team could find itself in a favorable position heading into December.
But that all feels like a moot point if they don’t win Sunday against New York.
Odd to say that a game with two teams combining for three wins feels like a big game but let it be noted again: someone is going to win this division.
Ridicule the division and/or call it ridiculous, but on the line is a playoff berth and a home game.
Could these next 8 weeks be a bigger hot mess than Clare’s bombshell on The Bachelorette? Yes.
Will the winner have a losing record? I’ll take that bet.
Is anyone expecting a Super Bowl contender to emerge of the East? Absolutely not.
If you’re wanting award-winning television like “This is Us” or “Schitt’s Creek,” the NFL has New Orleans against Tampa Bay and Baltimore vs. Indianapolis. But if it’s a crazy, drama-filled, mind-numbing guilty pleasure you want, you can have your Real Housewives; I’ll be indulging in the NFC East.