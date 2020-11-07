McElroy: It's true - somebody has to win the NFC East. Why not Washington?

Yes, they should. Yet, the division winner, if they end up with a losing record, shouldn’t be rewarded a home playoff game. Hypothetically, why should a 10-win New Orleans travel to face a 6-win Philadelphia or Washington team on a sleet filled, sub-freezing Saturday night in January? Why should a clear and obvious better team be penalized by one that couldn’t scrap together at least as many wins as losses?

This is a flaw the NFL should have corrected after the 7-9 Seahawks hosted 11-5 New Orleans in 2010, or when 7-8-1 Carolina hosted an 11-5 Arizona Cardinals team in 2015. Both home teams won in the Wild Card round.

That’s a change for down the road.

What’s in front of us is a dumpster fire of a division that has a point differential of Philadelphia -19, Washington -32, New York -54 and, wait for it, Dallas -84. Compare that to the NFC West, where Seattle is +41, Arizona +57, Los Angeles +57, and even last place San Francisco is +18 - and they played with a junior varsity squad on Thursday night.

Once again, someone has to win this division; so who will it be?

Many national talking heads look at Philadelphia, with a veteran head coach and quarterback, and presume they’ll rebound once players like Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz return from injury.