McElroy: Jason Wright is ready to overhaul the Washington franchise

Former NFL running back and new Washington Football Team President Jason Wright sat down with Wes McElroy to discuss why he accepted the job in Washington.
Question: I saw you had a personal and inspirational message to players being cut last Saturday. As someone who was cut a time or two in his career, why did you want to send that out?
Answer: For me, when I look back at what I took from the NFL, it was a great boost financially to my family and to move into what was next. I got to be around great people. I got to play in amazing stadiums and have cool experiences.
But if there’s one thing I carried with me, it was that I learned how to fail in an open and demonstrative way and still maintain my confidence, recapture my swagger, and find a way to approach again the upper echelon of athletic performance. I found a way to keep going back into the arena until I found my way and settled in.
So I was just reflecting on all that because I was coming in the building to work and I saw one of the guys leaving with his cleats and I immediately went back into my own feelings of that moment. What I noticed about him: He had his head high, he was walking out proud and I remember it took me years to get to that point and I wanted to encourage guys to get there more quickly, to recognize “Hey, you did a hell of a thing to get here and you know, the best is yet to come.”
That’s all I wanted to express to folks from a felt experience.
Question: Who is someone in your playing career who influenced your career after football?
Answer: Kurt Warner was my quarterback in Arizona, and I remember seeing him on the sidelines. We were playing the Vikings on a Monday night and we were whooping their tail. I mean, it was like a huge game. Both of us were high-performing teams at the time and we’re whipping their tail. And especially fresh off of four years in Cleveland, where we only had one winning season, I was into it.
I remember seeing Kurt sort of silent on the bench. Just sort of like neutral to dejected, even though he was having a great game. And I said, “What’s going on?”
He says: “Come here, young buck, have a seat.” He said, “you know, at some point, Jason, what is most exciting to you will be outside of football.”
At that time, it’s really hard to stay engaged with the game, and I remember thinking at the time, like, I will never be in that space, but it wasn’t that much later that I started to have those same feelings and that was an indicator for me to follow these new areas of passion and learn and invest in something that was coming next.
That’s what Kurt was starting to do at that time.
Question: With the Washington Post stories of alleged sexual harassment in a toxic workplace and the NFL taking over the investigation into this organization, to say your first two weeks on the job have been “eventful” would be an understatement.
What ultimately made you say “yes” to working with this organization?
Answer: I’ll tell you what did it initially, but then what continues to do it.
Because I still believe that I’m still even more excited now, frankly, even after the tumult of the last couple of weeks. But going in, it was the unique fit of my experience and this opportunity.
I’ve seen it very practically already pan out, the way that I’ve been able to partner with Coach [Ron Rivera] and the football ops side around COVID preparations and thinking about our field, and things that we need to do to better maintain our practice fields that are actually really important investments for the health and safety of our players.
Also, unifying together to create one unified culture across the organization and using Coach’s integrity and the way he leads the team to bridge over into our business operations. Those things have actually been more fruitful than I anticipated coming in.
The other was the conversations I had with Dan and Tanya [Snyder] coming into this, and I describe them as surprising because we talked about values, inclusion, transparency, all of these things, but I think the most important conversation we had is when they shared candidly about the decisions they regretted making or the mistakes they made in the past.
And I shared the same about the mistakes I’ve made in business or personally, and what we learned from those and that became a very connecting conversation where I felt like I got to understand the essence of them as people and got to see their values manifest more than just talking points.
That gave me confidence to jump in — that they were going to give me the ability to lead in the way that I wanted to, and it’s panned out. I’ve had no hindrances in doing what I need to do, and we’ve done some good things already here in light of the last week and a half or two weeks.
Question: What are those “good things”?
Answer: What has me even more excited now is that there are problems and there are things we need to fix. The solutions are rather simple. No matter how big the problem, the solutions are pretty simple: have a professional work environment with an HR infrastructure and that’s going to solve half the issues. It’s going to be having clear career paths for people through the organization — where they see the next steps in their career, where they can be aspirational instead of feeling stuck. It’s having clear outlets for women and other folks to raise their voice.
It’s quite simple, not easy, but quite simple.
Then same thing on the business side; there’s so many cool opportunities we have because we have a rabid and connected fan base, even though many of them might not be as positive as they once were. They’re still connected and invested.
Question: You’ve been asked many times about the name change, but you’ve responded that it’s more about establishing a new culture, not just a new nickname. Can you elaborate on that?
Answer: Yeah, because I think, you know, a name change is like, OK, we’ll do some consumer testing and you know what looks good on the uniform? There’s like, a superficial way to do it that I think gets captured. When you talk about name and colors and helmets and logos.
But really, I think this moment is because Coach Rivera is resetting the culture and the way that we perform on the field, and I’m resetting the culture. We have a bunch of other ways of resetting the culture on the business side, and innovating and modernizing the way that we operate. The new identity should reflect that. We are going to engage with our fans, the media, the public at large, and the leaders in the DC area in a different way.
That identity will inform how we do so, depending on where we land with the input of all those different stakeholders. It’s going to inform what we do charitably. It’s going to inform the frequency with which we communicate and spend time with folks like yourself. It’s going to inform in the way that we engage with our alumni, who are a rich and underused asset of this franchise. So many still live in the area, and this is a first opportunity to say we want to welcome you back home and find a way for you to be substantively engaged in this franchise because even with a new identity, we need to have deep connections to the past, and our alumni are the most visible and clear connection to that.
There are all these things that we need to do that the new identity should inform and it’s more of a strategy than it is just a name and a brand.
Question: You played 7 years in the NFL, so you have greater perspective on making the roster. What is it like to see Alex Smith’s comeback from almost losing his leg to making the 53 man?
Answer: The fact that this man is out there on the field at his age with what he went through is a testament to grace and perseverance.
This is why sports are so important. Someone like him finds a way because they are passionate about the game. Their identity is linked to it and people told them they couldn’t do it. Yet they find a way to dig deep and access this part of the human capability that only comes out in situations like this. You find a way to be superhuman, frankly, because that’s what he’s done. He’s become superhuman in this moment.
And not just to come back and be healthy and be able to even step on the field, which was an accomplishment in itself, but be able to make a 53-man roster. It took me a while to do that and I didn’t have leg-threatening injuries at any point leading into that. It’s not, this is a nontrivial thing. You didn’t just get the spot. It is really remarkable. It’s been a boost to everybody in the building.
Wes McElroy hosts a daily sports talk show from 2-6 p.m. on 910 and 105.1.