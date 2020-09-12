McElroy: Jason Wright is ready to overhaul the Washington franchise

Then same thing on the business side; there’s so many cool opportunities we have because we have a rabid and connected fan base, even though many of them might not be as positive as they once were. They’re still connected and invested.

Question: You’ve been asked many times about the name change, but you’ve responded that it’s more about establishing a new culture, not just a new nickname. Can you elaborate on that?

Answer: Yeah, because I think, you know, a name change is like, OK, we’ll do some consumer testing and you know what looks good on the uniform? There’s like, a superficial way to do it that I think gets captured. When you talk about name and colors and helmets and logos.

But really, I think this moment is because Coach Rivera is resetting the culture and the way that we perform on the field, and I’m resetting the culture. We have a bunch of other ways of resetting the culture on the business side, and innovating and modernizing the way that we operate. The new identity should reflect that. We are going to engage with our fans, the media, the public at large, and the leaders in the DC area in a different way.