McElroy: Jim Leyritz helped rebuild the Yankees dynasty

Two-time World Series champion and former New York Yankees catcher Jim Leyritz recently launched his new podcast, “Catching Heat.”

Question: We were talking before the interview and you mentioned playing in the minors against Richmond. Whom do you remember facing in the minors and thinking “I’ll see that guy someday in the majors?”

Answer: My first at-bat in the minor leagues was against Randy Johnson. In all, honestly, that’s a guy we thought would never make it because he was so bad, but he just threw so hard that you knew if he could ever [find] control he would play [in the majors].

Here’s the thing that I can tell you: My initiation into the minor leagues was Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez and Ramon Martinez. They were all first-year players for the Montreal Expos organization in West Palm Beach, Fla. Those were the pitchers in the first series against the Expos that we played. Those [guys] were the rotation that we were facing, and with these guys, it was almost like “Nuke Laloosh” — these guys had no clue where the ball was going. But you could tell that they were going to be legit once they got the control on it.

Question: Is it true that you thought about quitting baseball while you were in the minor leagues?