McElroy: Jim Leyritz helped rebuild the Yankees dynasty

Two-time World Series champion and former New York Yankees catcher Jim Leyritz recently launched his new podcast, “Catching Heat.”
Question: We were talking before the interview and you mentioned playing in the minors against Richmond. Whom do you remember facing in the minors and thinking “I’ll see that guy someday in the majors?”
Answer: My first at-bat in the minor leagues was against Randy Johnson. In all, honestly, that’s a guy we thought would never make it because he was so bad, but he just threw so hard that you knew if he could ever [find] control he would play [in the majors].
Here’s the thing that I can tell you: My initiation into the minor leagues was Randy Johnson, Pedro Martinez and Ramon Martinez. They were all first-year players for the Montreal Expos organization in West Palm Beach, Fla. Those were the pitchers in the first series against the Expos that we played. Those [guys] were the rotation that we were facing, and with these guys, it was almost like “Nuke Laloosh” — these guys had no clue where the ball was going. But you could tell that they were going to be legit once they got the control on it.
Question: Is it true that you thought about quitting baseball while you were in the minor leagues?
Answer: Yeah, 1988. Albany. First game of the year, I got hit in the face by a pitch and got knocked down and knocked out pretty well. I got up from that. I was in the lineup two days later and ended up tearing ligaments in my ankle. Ended up going on the DL for three weeks, came back after three weeks and in the first game back catching took a foul tip off my finger and broke my finger.
At that time, I was only making $750 a month and one of my best friends had just got released from the Braves and was home working for Nabisco. We were talking on the phone and he’s telling me he’s making $40,000. I’m like dude — $40,000! I’m making $750 a month for six months. That’s it. I remember calling my dad up and said, “Dad, I think I’m going to come home.” He’s like, “No, you’re not son. You’re going to stay there till they tell you you can’t play anymore. Your mother and I have been chasing you around the world, watching you play baseball trying to get you to this point. You’re not coming home.”
You know, good things happened after that.
Question: During your career, did you have a favorite pitcher to catch?
Answer: I was Andy Pettitte’s personal catcher for 1995 and ‘96, and those two years were, as far as Andy’s career, probably his best years. Of course, that World Series year Game 5 is probably the greatest game he’s ever pitched against John Smoltz in that 1-0 victory that we had.
Andy and I had such a great relationship and such a good run for those two years together. You know, he was by far my favorite to catch.
Question: You played with the Angels, Rangers, Padres and Yankees. How was being a Yankee different from any other stop in your career?
Answer: I don’t think it was so much being a Yankee. I mean being a Yankee is huge, but I think it was more important when I came up. [It was a time] when the Yankees were terrible. When I got called up, Gene Michael called me into the office and said, “OK, here’s your opportunity. If you do well, we can start building from within,” because George Steinbrenner was suspended at the time.
He said not to put a lot of pressure on me, but, “you do well, you open the door for everybody else.” I got off to a great start. Kevin Maas came up, he got off to a great start. We started building from the minor leagues, and I just remember that transition from 1990 to really about ‘94 when we had the strike, but yet we were leading the league and we looked like we were going to go to the World Series that year.
As we got better, the city got behind us more. I mean, in 1990, ‘91, ‘92, we were playing in front of 17,000 people at Yankee Stadium. It wasn’t a lot of fun, but by 1995, we go on that run and we get to the playoffs and the fans were behind us.