McElroy: JMU's Dean Marlowe is enjoying a successful season in Buffalo

Buffalo Bills safety and former JMU defensive standout Dean Marlowe discussed the Bills season, what’s brought this team together, and the upcoming birth of his first child.
Question: Going into Week 15, you guys have won six of your last seven. What’s special about this team?
Answer: We just go by the motto of “humble and hungry” and our coach preaches about the word “Kaizen” and it means constant improvement and constant growth.
We live up to that each day and each walkthrough and each practice. How we handle our relationships in the locker room, we're all always keeping each other accountable. So we don't do anything special. We just come to work, you know, and we have fun while we're doing it.
We don't overthink a lot of things. The coaches just let us play. The players play, the coaches coach, and we all do our 1/11th and try to do our jobs the best that we can.
Question: Not every team gets better as the season goes on. What is it and why is it that you guys are improving week to week?
Answer: We had a bye week at the perfect time - mid-season a little bit later. Honestly, we were having trouble stopping the run early in the season and I think what we did, we reset it. We refocused. We were in a good spot and we said that our only competition is ourselves. If we do what we are capable of doing every day, how our defense is run and the schemes that we have, we have a lot of chances to take the ball away. We've been doing that and we've been playing great.
We’ve also been playing a lot of complimentary football. Special teams has been playing really good and our offensive has been playing really good.
When the offensive needs the defense to pick it up we come in at the right time. We’re winning the kicking game in a lot of our games that we're playing. So, you know, we're playing good football and we just keep that mindset of being humble, being hungry and just playing great football.
Question: You had to sit out one game this season because you were in close contact of a player who tested positive. Can you give us a little insight on what it’s been like to go through this season while in a pandemic?
Answer: Yes, it's pretty tough, man. I mean, you can be considered a high-risk close contact like I was. I never tested positive, but, you know, the NFL deemed me to be close to a guy that tested positive. Unfortunately I had to miss a game just because of that.
It's been hard. It definitely tests your discipline. It definitely tests your mental toughness and you know, we always say, the strongest team comes out victorious in the end. You’ve got to know that anyone is one second away from hanging around somebody outside the facility, or there being a huge outbreak in the facility.
The Raiders had a big situation, the Ravens, the Titans; you never think that it can happen to your team until it happens. So I think that we handle each day as just, it's pretty tough and you’ve gotta be mentally prepared for it.
Question: You and your wife are getting ready for your daughter to arrive in March. What’s it been like getting ready for your first child?
Answer: My wife just left for the remainder of the year to go to our house in California.
There are package deliveries every day and there's one she tells me, she's like, “Hey, we got this delivery that the family sent us.”
I just found out that there is something called a Snoo. It's like a bed thing that the baby is in the room with you. Obviously you can't put them in a crib at that young of age, but it rocks and spins by itself so the parent doesn't have to rock the baby. It supposedly is like one of the best things that has been invented because a couple of my wife's friends just recently had newborns and they said that it works like magic.