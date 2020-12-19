McElroy: JMU's Dean Marlowe is enjoying a successful season in Buffalo

Buffalo Bills safety and former JMU defensive standout Dean Marlowe discussed the Bills season, what’s brought this team together, and the upcoming birth of his first child.

Question: Going into Week 15, you guys have won six of your last seven. What’s special about this team?

Answer: We just go by the motto of “humble and hungry” and our coach preaches about the word “Kaizen” and it means constant improvement and constant growth.

We live up to that each day and each walkthrough and each practice. How we handle our relationships in the locker room, we're all always keeping each other accountable. So we don't do anything special. We just come to work, you know, and we have fun while we're doing it.

We don't overthink a lot of things. The coaches just let us play. The players play, the coaches coach, and we all do our 1/11th and try to do our jobs the best that we can.

Question: Not every team gets better as the season goes on. What is it and why is it that you guys are improving week to week?