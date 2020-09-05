McElroy: King George's Jermon Bushrod misses football, but not training camp

12 year NFL Pro Bowl offensive lineman and Super Bowl Champion Jermon Bushrod of King George sat down with Wes McElroy. Find out more about Jermon’s foundation at visualizeandrize.org
Question: You played 12 years. Is there any part of you that misses Training Camp right now?
Answer: I don't miss training camp at all. Not one, not one bit of it. I miss the guys. I miss the locker room.
And, you know, when you're, when you're watching it on TV, you miss that feeling of winning big games and overcoming that feat for the week. You know, that's what I miss.
Question: You played most of your career in New Orleans and Chicago. What’s worse: training camp in the Louisiana heat or playing in December in Chicago?
Answer: I'm gonna keep it 100: I sweat heavy. I sweat profusely. It doesn't matter. You can ask my teammates in Chicago, we practice in a bubble and even when we practice outside in the twenties and thirties, I'm still sweating. So when you're talking that heat, when it comes to training camp if I can get through that heat in Louisiana, or back when I first was there, we were in Jackson, Mississippi; if I can get through that, I can get through anything. When I got up there to Chicago to deal with the cold, it wasn't an issue for me.
Question: How would have no preseason games have affected your preparation for the season?
Answer: I was always one of the people that over the course of playing 16 games in the regular season – it’s a lot. So when you do have four preseason games, not everybody plays all of them, but if you're that guy who's kind of on the hump and doesn't know if you're going to make the team mean or not, or you're fighting for a backup job on special teams, those reps are extremely important to you.
But I'll give you another side of it: the reps for the first team defense, offense, and special teams that make sure you're hitting on all cylinders is also very appealing and that's the thing that is really going to be missed. You usually have those one or two, three preseason games and see how you're going to play together for that year and when you don't have that in the preseason, it might take a game or two to see where you guys are.
It's going to be quite interesting in the first couple of weeks.
Question: Would you have thought about not playing this year and opting out if you were still playing?
Answer: I guess it all depends on the situation. You know, I understand a couple of my friends did opt out and they literally had just had children and things like that so it all really all depends on the situation. It would have to be something I would have to talk over with my wife for an extensive period of time to figure out we are way to pros and the cons.
But, if I wasn't ready to step away from that game, that would have been pretty hard for me. But you've also got to look your life and everybody else in the grand scheme of things with this whole situation that is going on.
Question: What is your biggest question about the season moving forward?
Answer: I just think it's going to be up to the players. It's going to be up to the organization to make sure that they are stressing the importance of still keeping your social distance in whatever you do out in public, if you, if you're hanging out or if you're in a restaurant.
It's just about making the best decision for yourself or your family and for your football team, because you want to be out there playing.
You don't want to be an individual who jeopardizes your opportunities going forward.
If you do go out and you get it and you can't play, you're not making yourself available. The thing about the NFL they also say it stands for “not for long”. You don't want to jeopardize any opportunities you have, so if it's just about sacrificing your social life, you gotta do what you gotta do.
Question: With your foundation geared towards young people, what is your message with so much going on around them in our world in 2020?
Answer: To live out their dream and to think bigger than your situation or your surroundings.
Sometimes a lot of people live in certain situations and they don't really make it out of their environment in a five, 10, 20 mile bubble.
I encourage people to go see the world and to meet people and just follow your dreams because you never know where your life can take you based off who you meet.