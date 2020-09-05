McElroy: King George's Jermon Bushrod misses football, but not training camp

Question: How would have no preseason games have affected your preparation for the season?

Answer: I was always one of the people that over the course of playing 16 games in the regular season – it’s a lot. So when you do have four preseason games, not everybody plays all of them, but if you're that guy who's kind of on the hump and doesn't know if you're going to make the team mean or not, or you're fighting for a backup job on special teams, those reps are extremely important to you.

But I'll give you another side of it: the reps for the first team defense, offense, and special teams that make sure you're hitting on all cylinders is also very appealing and that's the thing that is really going to be missed. You usually have those one or two, three preseason games and see how you're going to play together for that year and when you don't have that in the preseason, it might take a game or two to see where you guys are.

It's going to be quite interesting in the first couple of weeks.

Question: Would you have thought about not playing this year and opting out if you were still playing?