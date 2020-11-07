McElroy: Lanny Wadkins reflects on the growing success of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Question: What is it like with the guys out on Tour with no fans or spectators?

Answer: I think the biggest thing we miss as players and doing what I do, is we miss the fans.

Question: What has you most curious about seeing The Masters?

Answer: I have played Augusta National in November and it is an entirely different golf course. It's going to be somewhat exciting and very interesting to watch it in November.

Question: How will it be a different course?

Answer: The course is longer and heavier. It's colder.

The weather's going to be pretty nippy down there, and you know, they'll try and get it playing as fast as possible, but it always seems to be heavy and slower in November. I don't think there's any way it's going to be like you see in April. They can control the greens and the greens feed, but I think just the fact that it's going to play longer. There won't be as much roll, and guys will have to take different sight lines.