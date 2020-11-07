McElroy: Lanny Wadkins reflects on the growing success of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic

Richmond’s own World Golf Hall of Famer and Golf Channel analyst Lanny Wadkins shares his thoughts on the year in golf, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, and the challenges facing the field at Augusta.
Question: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic continues to grow with bigger names every year. What is the buzz about this event inside the Tour?
Answer: Well, they love it. The players love being in Richmond. It's just a marvelous place. I hear that they love this golf course. This is probably one of the top five venues we play all year on the PGA Tour Champions.
Question: There have been so many changes in golf and with the schedule this year. Have there been any changes that you’ve found that you like?
Answer: Well, other than that we've had (Phil) Mickelson and (Jim) Furyk come be part of the PGA Tour Champions, you know, not a lot.
COVID has been very destructive. It's been destructive for us. Probably not as much in golf as a lot of sports. The PGA Tour has done a marvelous job of handling not only the regular PGA tour, but the Champions.
They test everybody all the time. We kind of live in a bubble out here and guys are smart about what they're doing.
Question: What is it like with the guys out on Tour with no fans or spectators?
Answer: I think the biggest thing we miss as players and doing what I do, is we miss the fans.
Question: What has you most curious about seeing The Masters?
Answer: I have played Augusta National in November and it is an entirely different golf course. It's going to be somewhat exciting and very interesting to watch it in November.
Question: How will it be a different course?
Answer: The course is longer and heavier. It's colder.
The weather's going to be pretty nippy down there, and you know, they'll try and get it playing as fast as possible, but it always seems to be heavy and slower in November. I don't think there's any way it's going to be like you see in April. They can control the greens and the greens feed, but I think just the fact that it's going to play longer. There won't be as much roll, and guys will have to take different sight lines.
I think having played there so many times, it's the sight lines and the decisions you're going to have to make, knowing that the ball won't travel in the air as far in November as it does in April.