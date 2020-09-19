McElroy: Let's salute Ryan Kerrigan, one of the best the NFL has to offer

Why is it we wait until people are gone to say nice things about them?
Sometimes the kindest words said about a person are at their retirement party or their eulogy.
Why is that? Do we feel awkward paying a compliment in a world where it’s so easy to fire off a complaint?
Not often does somebody write a column of appreciation when a player wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week, but Ryan Kerrigan deserves just that: appreciation.
Last Sunday, Kerrigan tied and then later passed Dexter Manley to become Washington’s all-time sack leader with 92. His two sacks, two quarterback hits and fumble recovery in only 22 snaps garnered him the NFC accolades for the first time in his decade-long career.
Upon reading that part of the press release, I pondered how after 10 seasons, 439 tackles and 92 sacks, and at one point, 139 consecutive games, this the first time Kerrigan was receiving this weekly honor?
In short, it’s because he’s played in Washington. And not only has he played in Washington, but he’s played on some bad Washington teams with some bad Washington defenses where for a majority of his career the only thing offensive coordinators feared was Kerrigan.
His nine teams have posted a 56-87 record, only trips to the postseason, and zero playoff wins. Let’s also not leave out the countless times he’s had a microphone put in his face to answer a question about an embarrassing loss, a fired head coach or defensive coordinator, another losing season, or his reaction to another dysfunctional moment by the organization.
Yet, never, not even once, has there been a negative word from Kerrigan. He’s has handled every situation with class, always staying loyal to the team that gave him an opportunity to be in the NFL.
His character and class go above and behind the field to being a dad, husband, and the founder of his “Blitz for the Better” foundation. There are countless other character moments from Kerrigan outside of the spotlight, including when in 2018 he took time on his off day to come to the funeral of longtime Washington football reporter Rich Tandler.
Last season in a conversation, Kerrigan expressed to me why he’s remained loyal to the team that drafted him.
“Not to get too religious but I’m really blessed,” he said. “I feel like God has given me an incredible gift and an incredible life to be a professional athlete and I want to maximize the talents he’s given me and make the most of this career. When I think back on my career, it’s kind of been a dream. I’ve come to a city that’s really embraced me. I’ve come to a city that I’ve really loved living in and an organization I really love playing for. I just want to keep it going as long as I can. That’s what motivates me.”
Motivation has never been a question with Kerrigan, yet this offseason there were questions about what his status would be after the team drafted Chase Young and Montez Sweat in the previous draft.
Would Kerrigan start? How much would he play? Would he be traded with just one year left on this deal?
Kerrigan remained in Washington but with a new role on the field, taking fewer snaps. However, his value as an integral piece to the culture Ron Rivera is trying to establish in Washington cannot be measured.
“When you ask people to describe what that guy is, I promise you that they’ll probably say he's a true pro," Rivera said. "He understands what it takes to prepare each week (both) physically and mentally and because he does that he has success."
This season could be Kerrigan’s last in Washington. His snaps will be limited, which could actually make him more effective as the season moves forward. Either way, you’ll never hear him complain or question the plan.
He’ll just continue to do what he’s done for the previous nine years: take every opportunity to drop the quarterback and be a stand up teammate.
There’s no denying on Sunday, the addition of Young along with the emergence of this front four including Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne forced Philadelphia to shift their attention to someone besides Kerrigan allowing he and others on Washington’s defense to reap the benefits.
In the bigger picture, if the rest of this defense including Young looks and learns from Ryan Kerrigan; they’ll be reaping the benefits in Washington for years to come.