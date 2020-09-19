McElroy: Let's salute Ryan Kerrigan, one of the best the NFL has to offer

Yet, never, not even once, has there been a negative word from Kerrigan. He’s has handled every situation with class, always staying loyal to the team that gave him an opportunity to be in the NFL.

His character and class go above and behind the field to being a dad, husband, and the founder of his “Blitz for the Better” foundation. There are countless other character moments from Kerrigan outside of the spotlight, including when in 2018 he took time on his off day to come to the funeral of longtime Washington football reporter Rich Tandler.

Last season in a conversation, Kerrigan expressed to me why he’s remained loyal to the team that drafted him.

“Not to get too religious but I’m really blessed,” he said. “I feel like God has given me an incredible gift and an incredible life to be a professional athlete and I want to maximize the talents he’s given me and make the most of this career. When I think back on my career, it’s kind of been a dream. I’ve come to a city that’s really embraced me. I’ve come to a city that I’ve really loved living in and an organization I really love playing for. I just want to keep it going as long as I can. That’s what motivates me.”