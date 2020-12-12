McElroy: Logan Thomas on UVA-Tech, Alex Smith and playoff football in Washington

Answer: This is the first time where I felt like I belong, like I'm really wanted there at a certain place. Obviously being able to play as much as I have and feel like I'm a part of the offense and part of what's making this team go. For me personally, that's huge, but, I also feel at home. I'm around people that I've known for a while. I'm around my family that’s only a couple hours away and it's a team I grew up watching.

Answer: The first time when he took the field, it was versus LA in a torrential downpour. I got a little bit teared up just because I actually have a good relationship with Alex now. We're good friends, our families hang out, and to see what he put himself through to get back, to even have a chance to go on the field and then get on the field and have the success that he’s had - I mean, I think that's just a success story on its own. I don't think there's a person, another person that's like Alex that would be able to do the same thing. I know if I daggone near lost my leg, I don't know that I would ever want to step on the field again, but that's what’s motivated him and what pushed him to get back to it.