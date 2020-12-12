McElroy: Logan Thomas on UVA-Tech, Alex Smith and playoff football in Washington

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas took a few minutes with Wes McElroy to discuss his first season in Washington, Alex Smith’s comeback, Ron Rivera’s fight against cancer and a memory or two of being part of rivalry games as Virginia Tech’s quarterback.
Question: I know you will be in the air flying to Arizona this Saturday during Virginia and Virginia Tech’s game but when you played what was the pressure like for the Hokies to keep the streak alive?
Answer: Yeah, you felt it. It ended up being 15 in a row but we didn't want to be that team. It was one of the things that was preached to us by Frank [Beamer], “Don't be that team. Don't be that team that lets UVA get one."
But there wasn’t really any pressure behind it because we felt going into the game prepared like we should and could win.
Question: Do you have a favorite personal moment or memory from your games against UVA?
Answer: There’s a lot of good memories. I think Antone Exum’s pick at the end of the game. I think that was my senior year or my junior year. Then obviously we had the shutout at their place. That was huge. You know, it was always a good time for when we played UVA, you know, you could always put a “W” on our schedule. (laughing)
Question: It’s taken some time but you’ve made the full conversion to tight end. Is the most comfortable you’ve felt by playing in this offense?
Answer: This is the first time where I felt like I belong, like I'm really wanted there at a certain place. Obviously being able to play as much as I have and feel like I'm a part of the offense and part of what's making this team go. For me personally, that's huge, but, I also feel at home. I'm around people that I've known for a while. I'm around my family that’s only a couple hours away and it's a team I grew up watching.
Question: Knowing how hard it is to play in this league and at this level, what’s most amazed you about Alex Smith’s comeback?
Answer: The first time when he took the field, it was versus LA in a torrential downpour. I got a little bit teared up just because I actually have a good relationship with Alex now. We're good friends, our families hang out, and to see what he put himself through to get back, to even have a chance to go on the field and then get on the field and have the success that he’s had - I mean, I think that's just a success story on its own. I don't think there's a person, another person that's like Alex that would be able to do the same thing. I know if I daggone near lost my leg, I don't know that I would ever want to step on the field again, but that's what’s motivated him and what pushed him to get back to it.
Question: Watching Ron Rivera battle cancer this season, how has he inspired you? How has he inspired this team?
Answer: He doesn't let adversity stop him from being who he wants to be. Everybody on this team, we want to be great. We want to be a playoff team and watching him battle is like a football season, I'm not comparing football season to cancer at all, but you're going through daily battles going through a football season. He's going through daily battles with cancer, but if you can be consistent in your approach, which he a hundred percent was, some days he wasn't there for a meeting, but he still would show up later on in the day and be there, deliver his speech, let everybody know that he's thinking about them and that's where his heart is. That’s exactly how this football team has taken it and started playing football.
Question: In your career you’ve been on many teams where you’ve been out of the playoff race by now. What’s it like playing meaningful December football?
Answer: It’s awesome. It makes when you go to work and your practice time really that much more meaningful. You're working towards something. Like you said, I've been on teams where Week 14, 15, we're not really playing for anything, you're playing for pride. That’s not what you want to be playing for. You want to be playing for a chance to go to the playoffs. We control our destiny. If we go out there and keep on our business we’ll be exactly where we want to be. I go into work every day thankful for that and will continue to be battling in that exact same mindset going forward.