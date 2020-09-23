McElroy: Mo Alie-Cox reflects on his 'crazy' journey from hoops to NFL starter

Answer: He didn't say anything. We just have a saying, we say “nun chuppy,” which pretty much means start over (and) reset. It was pretty much all we did (because) we had a good drive moving a ball and we just figured we were going to be able to move the ball all day. So he didn’t say anything, it was just make the next play. That's all pretty much what we did and we had a good day.

Question: The mentality of “moving on to the next play.” Is it the same when you played college basketball at VCU ? Is it harder in the NFL?

Answer: Yeah, getting on to the next play, it's definitely similar in sports. I would say it’s kind of harder in basketball because you’re just going up and down and up and down. It's hard to get past the play sometimes. Football you pretty much have no choice. You have to get past it because the next play will send you full speed or you have somebody trying to run through your face or something so you have to get past that a little faster than you would have in basketball.

Question: What's this year been like for you having no off season and no preseason games while learning to gel with your new quarterback?