McElroy: My 10 bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season

Also, Detroit’s Dan Campbell will be captured bleeding on the sideline in at least one game this season after a congratulatory head butt to one of his players.

The race(s) go down to the wire: The NFL gets a Week 18 dream scenario when Buffalo and Kansas City enter the season’s final day with 12-4 records in a battle for the top seed and lone bye in the AFC playoffs. Adding to the intrigue, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes with similar stats are neck-and-neck in a heated competition for most valuable player.

Mahomes captures his second MVP award. But the Bills, as a result of a Week 5 win in Kansas City, take the top seed on a tiebreaker, paving the path of the AFC playoffs through Orchard Park, including a snowy AFC championship game that will feature a rematch between the teams.

Watson in the wind: The trade speculation will continue the next few months on sports talk shows all over the country, but as lawsuits hang over the quarterback and legal issues remain a possibility, Houston holds on to Deshaun Watson for the entire season though he doesn’t take a snap for the Texans or any NFL team this year.