McElroy: My 10 bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season

The NFL season is just days away.
Before things kick off, here are a few select forecasts formulated by analytical research, the most advanced data, and information gathered in more than 100 hours of interviews with NFL coaches and players.
Well, not really.
These are just 10 bold predictions swirling around my brain for the upcoming season.
Back-to-back for the Burgundy and Gold: In Week 18, Washington, led by its defense featuring Chase Young’s 13½-sack season and Pro Bowl years by Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin, wins the NFC East when Taylor Heinicke comes to the rescue to lead the Football Team to a come-from-behind victory over New York.
Moments later, Dallas falters in a “win and in” game at Philadelphia, losing to the six-win Eagles.
Ron Rivera’s squad finishes 9-8, becoming the first team since 2004 to win the NFC East in back-to-back seasons.
Headaches and hard knocks: Despite giving him a contract extension in 2020, the Minnesota Vikings make Mike Zimmer the first head coach to be fired in 2021, capping a year of frustrations for Zimmer over COVID-19 issues from low vaccination rates, disappointing play by Kirk Cousins and losing the locker room after a 2-8 start.
Also, Detroit’s Dan Campbell will be captured bleeding on the sideline in at least one game this season after a congratulatory head butt to one of his players.
The race(s) go down to the wire: The NFL gets a Week 18 dream scenario when Buffalo and Kansas City enter the season’s final day with 12-4 records in a battle for the top seed and lone bye in the AFC playoffs. Adding to the intrigue, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes with similar stats are neck-and-neck in a heated competition for most valuable player.
Mahomes captures his second MVP award. But the Bills, as a result of a Week 5 win in Kansas City, take the top seed on a tiebreaker, paving the path of the AFC playoffs through Orchard Park, including a snowy AFC championship game that will feature a rematch between the teams.
Watson in the wind: The trade speculation will continue the next few months on sports talk shows all over the country, but as lawsuits hang over the quarterback and legal issues remain a possibility, Houston holds on to Deshaun Watson for the entire season though he doesn’t take a snap for the Texans or any NFL team this year.
Rodgers’ last ride: A carefree and focused Aaron Rodgers throws for more than 4,000 yards and 44 touchdowns leading Green Bay to another NFC North title, causing many Packers fans to hope this is the year their team Lambeau-leaps over the conference title game hump.
But those dreams are dashed when the Packers are sent packing in the NFC semifinals by the visiting Los Angeles Rams, leaving Rodgers to issue more cryptic thoughts about the offseason in his postgame press conference before demanding a trade out of Green Bay weeks later, ending up in New Orleans.
Foo-tball: In addition to being named in the 2021 Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame class, Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters will be named this year’s Super Bowl act in Los Angeles. It will be awesome!
Hope springs eternal: On April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, the first five picks of the NFL draft will belong to the three-win Houston Texans at No. 1, followed by Detroit, Cincinnati, Jacksonville and Philadelphia.
Future win totals: Washington goes over 8.5 wins, Rams over 10.5 winning the NFC West, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have no hangover and go over 11.5 victories locking up the top spot in the NFC. Bill Belichick and the Patriots return to the playoffs over 9.5 wins, and Justin Fields leads Chicago to a late-season run to get to eight wins (over 7).
On the opposite end of the win totals, the Pittsburgh Steelers finish south of 8.5 wins and the Saints fail to win nine games.
Playoff predictions: AFC playoff seeds: 1. Bills (AFC East), 2. Chiefs (AFC West), 3. Browns (AFC North), 4. Titans (AFC South); wild cards: Patriots, Chargers, Ravens.
NFC playoff seeds: 1. Buccaneers (NFC South), 2. Packers (NFC North). 3. Rams (NFC West), 4. Football Team (NFC East); wild cards: 49ers, Seahawks, and a sleeper surprise: the Falcons.
AFC championship: Bills over Chiefs.
NFC championship: Buccaneers over Rams.
Super Bowl: Bucs go back to back and Tom Brady gets his eighth Super Bowl ring and again, Bills fans are left to be bridesmaids not brides.
And the name is..... On the Tuesday following the Sunday conference finals, a press conference is called in Ashburn as Washington Football Team president Jason Wright and co-CEO Tanya Snyder announce that the organization’s new name is the Washington Wolves.
It will leave fans howling, one way or the other.
Wes McElroy hosts a daily sports talk show at noon on 910 and 105.1.