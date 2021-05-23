McElroy: NBA's play-in tournament was a success, and MLB should take notes

The mission of any new television show is to lure you and keep you coming back week after week.
The goal of a band in a concert promoting its most recent album is to mix the new songs among the classic hits.
The objective of both: keep the audience interested as long as possible.
It’s the same for any professional sports league.
When the NBA announced its “State Farm Play-In Tournament” concept months ago, it was met with mixed reviews, and as with most opinions, the negative echoed loudest.
However, last Sunday, on the final day of the regular season, the NBA got what it wanted: nine teams battling for eight spots as well as playoff positioning. What ensued was a small postseason tournament that featured the likes of Boston, Indiana and Washington and a midweek matchup of LeBron James and the Lakers facing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
In short, the NBA created a way to keep more fan bases tuned in to the final day of the schedule and beyond.
Let’s hope Major League Baseball was taking notes.
There is a battle brewing this upcoming offseason between the baseball owners and players association with the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement, and one negotiating chip will be playoff expansion.
Since there will be a dozen other items that will cause friction between the sides, here is simple playoff solution. Shorten the regular season to 154 games and block off the final week of September. Next, give all three divisional winners a weeklong bye as the four teams with the next-best records in each league play in a wild card tournament.
A neutral site will be designated for each league where the No. 4 seed will face No. 7, and No. 5 vs No. 6 in a best-of-three series, which then would be followed by the winners meeting in a series of the same length. The winner would be the league’s wild card and would advance to face the divisional champion with the best record in its league.
Why would both sides agree to this?
The owners make their money from postseason revenue, and this would give them four additional series to pitch to one or multiple television networks. The players can make additional money on their contracts in playoff bonuses. More teams mean more players in the postseason, which means more players making more money.
Who else would be more invested? Fans, because their teams would have more of a chance at the postseason.
Both MLB and the NBA have lengthy regular seasons that cover more than five months. Neither possesses the urgency to see every game like the NFL or college football. Missing a Sunday afternoon MLB game in July doesn’t feel the same as missing your NFL team in late November. Far fewer will stay up on the East Coast to watch a 10 p.m. December matchup between Curry and James, but millions will last past 11 p.m. if Tom Brady and the Buccaneers meet Aaron Rodgers on a Sunday night in the same month.
Much like the creators of that new television show who know some will turn away and lose interest as time goes on, the goal remains to keep as many eyeballs on the product as long as possible. It’s no different with MLB and the NBA. More teams with a mathematical chance at the postseason equal more fan bases that keep tuning in with the hope their teams have a chance; all the while not only keeping tabs on their team but those that are also in contention.
Some will believe this concept waters down the regular season. Well, the same was said about the NFL adding an additional wild card in each conference, yet was anyone complaining when we had back-to-back weekend days of playoff tripleheaders in January?
It was called unnecessary that the “First Four” was added to the NCAA tournament. Weeks later in 2011, the VCU Rams became a national story after advancing to the Final Four.
The NBA play-in tournament was knocked as gimmicky, yet 5.6 million watched LeBron and Steph on Wednesday night.
How would some refer to a wild card tournament in MLB?
I’d be on board to find out.