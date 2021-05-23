McElroy: NBA's play-in tournament was a success, and MLB should take notes

Since there will be a dozen other items that will cause friction between the sides, here is simple playoff solution. Shorten the regular season to 154 games and block off the final week of September. Next, give all three divisional winners a weeklong bye as the four teams with the next-best records in each league play in a wild card tournament.

A neutral site will be designated for each league where the No. 4 seed will face No. 7, and No. 5 vs No. 6 in a best-of-three series, which then would be followed by the winners meeting in a series of the same length. The winner would be the league’s wild card and would advance to face the divisional champion with the best record in its league.

Why would both sides agree to this?

The owners make their money from postseason revenue, and this would give them four additional series to pitch to one or multiple television networks. The players can make additional money on their contracts in playoff bonuses. More teams mean more players in the postseason, which means more players making more money.

Who else would be more invested? Fans, because their teams would have more of a chance at the postseason.