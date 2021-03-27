McElroy: NHL had to remove official in part because of the increasing influence of gambling

Those are agendas which are unavoidable as human emotions are part of the human element in officiating games.

It doesn’t make it right as officials should “call it like they see it,” but it's part of reality.

The difference is in Peel’s situation, not everybody gets caught on a hot mic doing it.

Some have said Peel's microphone incident has made him a scapegoat. Rather he should be looked at as a poster boy. The NHL had no choice.

It doesn’t much matter what he meant to say or tried to say, as many times how something is perceived far outreaches the reality of a situation and when it comes to an official and the integrity of the game not much else matters when the world hears what they did on a live mic.

Two things have greatly evolved around sports. One is technology, which includes the home viewing experience, where fans want more access and to be closer than ever - which is why networks pay billions of dollars every season for the rights to live sports.

The second is the expansion of not just sports gambling but legalized wagering. Wagering that has sports leagues in relationships with casino and entertainment companies.