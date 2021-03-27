McElroy: NHL had to remove official in part because of the increasing influence of gambling

Over the years, it’s bitten many of those behind a microphone: you think it’s turned off but it’s not.
Some have assumed things were “all clear” or simply forgotten that it’s there and something regrettable is said.
A live microphone has been the smoking gun to end some radio, television and even a few political careers.
Tuesday night, it ended that of NHL official Tim Peel when during the Detroit-Nashville game, the 54-year old official failed to realize his mic was on when he uttered he "wanted to get" a penalty against the Predators
"It wasn't much but I wanted to get a (bleeping) penalty against Nashville early in the..." went out over the air before FOX Sports Nashville's broadcast cut to commercial.
Peel would finish out the game but, unofficially, his career was over in the moment.
The official news came Wednesday when the NHL announced he would "no longer be working NHL games now or in the future."
“Nothing is more important than ensuring the integrity of our game," NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Colin Campbell said in a statement released Wednesday. "Tim Peel's conduct is in direct contradiction to the adherence to that cornerstone principle that we demand of our officials and that our fans, players, coaches and all those associated with our game expect and deserve.”
"There is no justification for his comments, no matter the context or his intention, and the National Hockey League will take any and all steps necessary to protect the integrity our game."
Campbell was 100% correct: there is nothing more important than ensuring the integrity of the game.
Was there justification for Peel’s comments? What was the context? After decades of officiating at the professional level and while set to retire next month, didn’t Peel earn an explanation or the benefit of the doubt?
The answer is: no.
It would be naïve to think that some officials don’t have an agenda going into a game. “Make up” calls happen. How many times have you watched a basketball game where a mistaken call happened to the home team, setting off a coach or a crowd, only minutes later to witness a quick foul called on the visiting squad.
Should an official be poorly graded for missing multiple holding calls on an offensive tackle, don’t you think he or she won’t be keyed in on that lineman in their next assignment?
How many times have you seen umpires warn two baseball teams that cleared the benches the night before that they will not tolerate any shenanigans and the first to throw high or inside will be tossed, no questions asked.
Those are agendas which are unavoidable as human emotions are part of the human element in officiating games.
It doesn’t make it right as officials should “call it like they see it,” but it's part of reality.
The difference is in Peel’s situation, not everybody gets caught on a hot mic doing it.
Some have said Peel's microphone incident has made him a scapegoat. Rather he should be looked at as a poster boy. The NHL had no choice.
It doesn’t much matter what he meant to say or tried to say, as many times how something is perceived far outreaches the reality of a situation and when it comes to an official and the integrity of the game not much else matters when the world hears what they did on a live mic.
Two things have greatly evolved around sports. One is technology, which includes the home viewing experience, where fans want more access and to be closer than ever - which is why networks pay billions of dollars every season for the rights to live sports.
The second is the expansion of not just sports gambling but legalized wagering. Wagering that has sports leagues in relationships with casino and entertainment companies.
The NHL alone is involved with Bally’s, FanDuel, and BetMGM, which is the exclusive gaming partner for the Detroit Red Wings, Las Vegas Golden Knights, and Washington Capitals.
In 2019, the NFL entered into a $30 million dollar per year exclusive partnership with Caesars Entertainment while the NBA did a similar deal with MGM the prior year.
Long held at arm’s length by many commissioners and professional sports, casinos and sports books have become loyal financial allies. Yet while they are heavily regulated and monitored legal gambling outlets, there’s still the stigma that not everything is legitimately on the “up and up.”
Those who are most aware of that and carry the most anxiety are the sports leagues themselves.
Once again, Campbell was spot-on: there is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of the game.
It’s why Pete Rose will never be reinstated back in to baseball for betting on games and why NBA official Tim Donaghy went to prison.
While not the reality that he had any financial stake to gain with his penalty call on Tuesday night, it’s the national perception by some that Tim Peel could have - which is why he will never see the ice again in the NHL.