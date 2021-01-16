McElroy: Nickelodeon NFL broadcast a hit, and a brilliant idea

Take a second and think of how you became a fan of a team or a sport?

Not just how, but why?

Was it something about the game? Possibly a player defying gravity on a dunk or cartwheeling into the end zone?

Maybe it was the simplest thing that stood out like a team’s jersey, the logo, or in the case of Sunday’s NFC Wild Card: the slime zone.

At this point, some of you have no clue what I’m talking about, or you know exactly what I’m writing as you were one of the 2 million people tuned into Nickelodeon’s broadcast of last Sunday’s Bears-Saints playoff game.

The collaboration between the kids network, CBS, and the NFL drew rave reviews for its originality, production, and exuberant presentation featuring announcers Noah Eagle and analyst Nate Burleson, who teamed with Nick star Gabrielle Neveah Green to create a football broadcast tailored to a younger generation.

There was “Young Sheldon” popping up explaining the penalties and SpongeBob on the pregame show, along with the explosion of slime upon a touchdown. Player’s profiles included their favorite ice cream and there was even a “Tale of the Tape” between Alvin Kamara and Alvin the Chipmunk.