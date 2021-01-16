McElroy: Nickelodeon NFL broadcast a hit, and a brilliant idea

Take a second and think of how you became a fan of a team or a sport?
Not just how, but why?
Was it something about the game? Possibly a player defying gravity on a dunk or cartwheeling into the end zone?
Maybe it was the simplest thing that stood out like a team’s jersey, the logo, or in the case of Sunday’s NFC Wild Card: the slime zone.
At this point, some of you have no clue what I’m talking about, or you know exactly what I’m writing as you were one of the 2 million people tuned into Nickelodeon’s broadcast of last Sunday’s Bears-Saints playoff game.
The collaboration between the kids network, CBS, and the NFL drew rave reviews for its originality, production, and exuberant presentation featuring announcers Noah Eagle and analyst Nate Burleson, who teamed with Nick star Gabrielle Neveah Green to create a football broadcast tailored to a younger generation.
There was “Young Sheldon” popping up explaining the penalties and SpongeBob on the pregame show, along with the explosion of slime upon a touchdown. Player’s profiles included their favorite ice cream and there was even a “Tale of the Tape” between Alvin Kamara and Alvin the Chipmunk.
It wasn’t just all green goopy graphics and cartoon cameos. Without being condescending, Eagle and Burleson did a superb job explaining the game to a younger audience including how the first down markers work, why the challenge flag is red and penalty flag is yellow, and taking a moment when Cole Kmet threw the ball and using it as an example on how to use your words not your actions.
Of course there were those in my social media comments declaring “this is unwatchable” or “this is a kid’s show," not a game.
Was the broadcast for everyone?
No. That’s why 28 million other people watched the game on CBS.
Yet, let’s put the spotlight back on the two million people who watched the game on Nick.
As you conjure up memories, think back to what made sports appealing or cool?
As a kid who grew up watching the Philadelphia Eagles every Sunday with my Dad, I didn’t just learn the NFL teams from watching Brent Musberger on “The NFL Today” but also checking out the jerseys and apparel in the Sears catalog.
Who didn’t have or want that metal trash can in your bedroom with your team’s logo on it?
Growing up, we only had a handful of channels; so my eyes weren’t open to MLB by just watching the Phillies and their opponent, it also came by memorizing rosters through my baseball card collection.
With the NBA, if you’re a kid of the 90s, raise your hand if you watched “NBA Inside Stuff” right after Saved by the Bell on Saturday mornings?
Our love of sports started in different forms and fashions.
That’s why the NFL knew exactly what it was doing on Sunday afternoon.
The NFL, the preeminent ratings king of American pro sports, has been at the forefront of cultivating and expanding its product over the past 20 years from moving games internationally to Canada, England and Mexico as well as in 2010, after witnessing the popularity of its female fans and realizing not all women like to wear pink jerseys, the NFL launched its own line of women-specific apparel.
My 3-year old daughter oddly loves watching football mostly to see the mascot at the 50 yard-line and the “find the number” game we play with players she sees on the field. Sunday she had questions about what a fleur-de-lis was but also she loved seeing her favorite characters from “Paw Patrol” featured at the Superdome.
Did it have a lasting effect? Not sure. However, before going up to bed on Monday she looked at the warmups of the national championship game and asked where “Skye” was?
I haven’t been alone in saying for years that Minor League baseball is the greatest marketing tool for Major League Baseball. No other thing that MLB does gets more moms, dads, and their kids hooked on baseball like the atmosphere and affordable entertainment of a minor league game. MLB needs that, as the average age of a television viewer has climbed to 57.
Hint to MLB: Put the All-Star game on a Nickelodeon broadcast. Maybe even a game of the week on Nick?