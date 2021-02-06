McElroy: Placing my bets for Super Bowl LV

Brady’s arm strength may have lessened over the years but let’s also remember that there’s a stat called yards after the catch and the Buccaneers receivers lead the NFL in pass plays of 25 yards or more (44).

Tom’s arm might be 43 but he still threw at least one pass of 40+ yards 11 times this season, including in 7 of his last 9 games.

“Team to score the longest touchdown, including defense and special teams” KC -135/ TB +105 (FanDuel)

The Chiefs have 2,456 yards after the catch, which is 100 yards more than the next NFL team. Tyreek Hill recorded a reception of 20 yards or more in 12 games, and had five with catches of 40 yards or more.

Hill didn’t find the end zone on any of the Chiefs’ five touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game, even though he had their longest play with a 71-yard catch and run before being tackled at the Bills 5.

Look for that to change, and the Chiefs to have some fireworks in store for Sunday.

Will there be a two-point conversion attempt? Yes +130, No -105 (FanDuel)