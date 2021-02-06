McElroy: Placing my bets for Super Bowl LV

Many famous men have alter egos. Batman was Bruce Wayne, Superman was Clark Kent, and Homer Simpson was once “Pie Man.”
If you’ve read this column over the years about my trips to Las Vegas for March Madness, you’ll know my gambling alias is “Mr. $10 Bet.”
Why? Because I’m cheap and don’t like to lose money, so my max bet is $10.
Rapper Young Jeezy said, “Scared money don’t make no money.”
Easy for him to say. His estimated annual income is $7 million. I work in sports media.
However, with sports wagering now legal in Virginia, and with no NCAA Tournament last spring, Mr. $10 Bet is looking for some action on a day where last year an estimated $6.8 billion was wagered legally in our country.
Here are a few of my favorite prop bets for the Big Game:
“Act Your Age: Tom Brady to complete a 43-yard pass and Patrick Mahomes to record 25 completions. 2/7 odds” (Bet Rivers)
First off, what an original idea by Bet Rivers.
It’s eye catching, both the concept and possibility of paying out.
Mahomes had 25 completions for 325 yards against the Bills and 21 the week before he had to leave the game in the third quarter against Cleveland. Mahomes connected on 390 of 580 attempts this season (66.9%) and recorded at least 25 completions eight times in the regular season.
Brady’s arm strength may have lessened over the years but let’s also remember that there’s a stat called yards after the catch and the Buccaneers receivers lead the NFL in pass plays of 25 yards or more (44).
Tom’s arm might be 43 but he still threw at least one pass of 40+ yards 11 times this season, including in 7 of his last 9 games.
“Team to score the longest touchdown, including defense and special teams” KC -135/ TB +105 (FanDuel)
The Chiefs have 2,456 yards after the catch, which is 100 yards more than the next NFL team. Tyreek Hill recorded a reception of 20 yards or more in 12 games, and had five with catches of 40 yards or more.
Hill didn’t find the end zone on any of the Chiefs’ five touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game, even though he had their longest play with a 71-yard catch and run before being tackled at the Bills 5.
Look for that to change, and the Chiefs to have some fireworks in store for Sunday.
Will there be a two-point conversion attempt? Yes +130, No -105 (FanDuel)
It may appear to be a long shot, considering the Chiefs and Bucs have only gone for it a handful times in the regular season (KC is 3 for 3, TB is 0 for 2), and no team has gone for two in the previous two title games. However, history has shown the two point conversion will make an appearance in high-scoring Super Bowls, and it has in eight of the last 11 overall.
This game is for everything, and analytics, points, possessions, and scenarios come with heightened attention.
Should an extra point be missed, a team get a double digit lead, or find itself trailing after previously putting up a field goal to match a touchdown, there’s a good chance of seeing “go for 2” come into play.
Plus, the prop pays if there is an attempt. It doesn’t matter if the team converts.
Half with the Most Points. First half -113, second half -112 (Bet Rivers)
Like a boxing match, there is a feeling out period in the Super Bowls. There are nerves as well as the tendency to want to do more with so much on the line.
Even with both quarterbacks being veterans to the game, there are many early variables: two top 10 defenses, offenses wanting to control the pace, and history. The Chiefs have been historically slow starters in the playoffs, and Brady has never led a touchdown drive in the first quarter of any of his Super Bowl appearances.
While both teams average 10.2 points per quarter in the second, look at the second half for the abundance of points. Both teams averaged a touchdown in the third quarter during the regular season and eight points per in the fourth.
History has also favored the second half. The last four Super Bowls have finished that way.
Total Net Offensive Yards (FanDuel) Over or Under: 799.5
With a full respect for both defenses, in their first meeting these two teams accumulated 960 total yards. Even if both units step their game up, we are still talking about Brady and Mahomes, and the Chiefs offense, and that means there will be points and yards.
Whether it be a shootout or somebody has to air out the ball late in a comeback, I’m feeling we'll see over 800 total yards.
Plus, who wants to sit around all day and pull for an "under." Go over!
A few other favorites:
Will Mahomes throw a second quarter touchdown? (DraftKings) Yes, he’s thrown 13 of his 38 touchdown passes this season in the second.
Cameron Braite to score a touchdown. (DraftKings) Watch out for the Bucs tight end not named “Gronk” in the red zone.
Will either team score in the final 3 1/2 minutes? (William Hill) With a spread of 3.5 this game feels snug, so there’s a real good chance somebody is at least putting up a field goal in the final four minutes.
Also, while we’re at it, put me down for red Gatorade!
Prediction: Chiefs 34, Bucs 24.