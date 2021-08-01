McElroy: Predicting 9-8 and a playoff appearance for the Washington Football team

Fans are loyal, but there is a limit to how much one can take, and this organization has tested the patience of its most loyal patrons for years.

However, here we are in 2021, a season after Ron Rivera led this team to a NFC East title. There is a new front office, including a general manager and a vice president of personnel who were active in free agency as well as the draft and just this week made sure Jonathan Allen doesn’t walk out the door soon by finalizing a four year, $72 million extension.

National analysts are talking back-to-back NFC East championships and double-digit wins. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes Washington is the main threat to Tampa Bay in the NFC.

If you’re old enough to remember the Looney Tunes cartoons, a character, say Daffy Duck, would be in dilemma as it listened to an angel on one shoulder and a devil on the other. Headed into this season, Washington fans can easily find themselves stuck between a cherub of prosperity and the devil of doubt.