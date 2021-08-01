McElroy: Predicting 9-8 and a playoff appearance for the Washington Football team

The Washington Football Team was here.
Unlike in previous years, the team didn’t spend weeks in Richmond, rather just four days of practice and walk-throughs.
There were familiar sights: Fans on the hill, cheers when a good catch was made or a solid pass break-up happened, and boos reigning down when “that guy” wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey came strolling through the crowd.
Yet besides that attention-craving Cowboys fan, there was something else among those on Leigh Street this week: curiosity.
It’s the time of the football calendar when most of the NFL fan base exudes optimism. Tampa Bay has Tom Brady and the Buccaneers back together, Aaron Rodgers has rolled into Green Bay for at least one more ride, and despite taking a Super Bowl loss, the Chiefs are set up for a revenge tour. The Bills are looking to take the next step, as are the Rams, who hope they’ve have found a quarterback in Matthew Stafford who can upgrade their offense to complement their top-ranked defense.
Are Washington fans at that level of positivity?
Well, let’s not go overboard.
This fan base has been burned during the past two decades by coaches and quarterbacks, head-scratching draft picks and franchise tags. They’ve grown sick of the losing, opposing fans overtaking FedEx Field, and reading about a disgraceful work culture in the front office.
Fans are loyal, but there is a limit to how much one can take, and this organization has tested the patience of its most loyal patrons for years.
However, here we are in 2021, a season after Ron Rivera led this team to a NFC East title. There is a new front office, including a general manager and a vice president of personnel who were active in free agency as well as the draft and just this week made sure Jonathan Allen doesn’t walk out the door soon by finalizing a four year, $72 million extension.
National analysts are talking back-to-back NFC East championships and double-digit wins. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky believes Washington is the main threat to Tampa Bay in the NFC.
If you’re old enough to remember the Looney Tunes cartoons, a character, say Daffy Duck, would be in dilemma as it listened to an angel on one shoulder and a devil on the other. Headed into this season, Washington fans can easily find themselves stuck between a cherub of prosperity and the devil of doubt.
The evil spirit on one side might say “this team only won the division at 7-9, got swept by the Giants, and might have missed the postseason if Philadelphia didn’t tank the season finale by benching Jalen Hurts.” The angel could counter that “somebody had to win the division and Washington did it despite having to play four quarterbacks in a pandemic-affected season when the head coach was battling cancer.”
There’s the degree of difficulty of a first-place schedule that includes a slate of fellow division champs Buffalo, Green Bay, Kansas City and Tampa Bay. Though revisionist confidence from the angel could remind you that this time last year this team was staring at a midseason schedule stretch of Dallas, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Seattle when Washington went 3-1.
There’s an emerging defense that returns Allen, Chase Young, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat and a healthy Matt Ioannidis up front and Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III on the back end.
What’s to worry about?
Inside linebacker is still a question, safety never ever seems to be set, and let’s also factor in concerns that this team is sitting at a reported 65% vaccination rate, which could play a major factor in this season.
Are the many reasons to be optimistic about Washington this season? Yes.
Has history caused fans to treat optimism like the boy who cried wolf? Absolutely.
Thus, the curiosity of what might be and what fans hope is different from the past.
My prediction: 9-8 and back to the playoffs for Washington as a wild card.
Wes McElroy hosts a daily sports talk show at noon on 910 and 105.1.