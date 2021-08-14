McElroy: Remembering a visit to the Field of Dreams, and recalling the magic of the place

Fair point, as the Hawkeye State had never been a destination of mine until my sister and brother-in-law had their own Kinsella-like moment, purchasing a house and farm an hour outside Des Moines not to build a baseball field, even though my nephew keeps asking, but rather where they live part of the year farming and hunting.

Upon my first visit and knowing my affinity for the movie, my sister planned for her, myself, my then-toddler niece, and my mom, who was in visiting for a few days, to see the iconic baseball setting.

Some critics view “Field of Dreams” not as a baseball movie, but an overly sentimental, far too nostalgic, and easy-to-pick-apart film, simply for the thought that any farmer who plows through what the Des Moines Register estimated to be $43,000 worth of annual income might need to be committed.

But what lies on that plot in Dubuque County is more than a farm, a movie set or a baseball field.

“People will come Ray. People will most certainly come,” was part of the famous baseball speech delivered in the movie by Terrance Mann, as played by award-winning actor James Earl Jones.

More than 150,000 people in 2019 visited the Field of Dreams tucked in Dyersville, a town of a little more than 4,100.