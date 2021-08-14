McElroy: Remembering a visit to the Field of Dreams, and recalling the magic of the place

There’s not much to remember about the drive 11 years ago except corn. Corn everywhere, but what would you expect when you’re driving through Iowa?
With every turn on the three-hour drive from Albia to Dyersville, there was the anticipation with rounding the next bend that you would be placed in a stream of cars just like in the final scene of “Field of Dreams.”
That’s not exactly how it went down. After having to stop at the local Hardee’s to take my potty training niece to the bathroom, my sister missing a few turns, and very little traffic congestion, it didn’t make for a Hollywood entrance, rather a real-life scene of a family that has been in the car way too long.
Yet everything else went away as we maneuvered down Field of Dreams Way gazing at the house of Ray and Annie Kinsella and the ball field he plowed through his corn to build.
These memories came back Thursday night watching MLB’s Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.
Watching Fox spotlight the game, as well as the movie set on the farms once owned by the Lansing and Ameskamp families, could have prompted some watching at home to utter: “We should go there someday.”
This would probably be met with: “Why would I ever want to go to Iowa?”
Fair point, as the Hawkeye State had never been a destination of mine until my sister and brother-in-law had their own Kinsella-like moment, purchasing a house and farm an hour outside Des Moines not to build a baseball field, even though my nephew keeps asking, but rather where they live part of the year farming and hunting.
Upon my first visit and knowing my affinity for the movie, my sister planned for her, myself, my then-toddler niece, and my mom, who was in visiting for a few days, to see the iconic baseball setting.
Some critics view “Field of Dreams” not as a baseball movie, but an overly sentimental, far too nostalgic, and easy-to-pick-apart film, simply for the thought that any farmer who plows through what the Des Moines Register estimated to be $43,000 worth of annual income might need to be committed.
But what lies on that plot in Dubuque County is more than a farm, a movie set or a baseball field.
“People will come Ray. People will most certainly come,” was part of the famous baseball speech delivered in the movie by Terrance Mann, as played by award-winning actor James Earl Jones.
More than 150,000 people in 2019 visited the Field of Dreams tucked in Dyersville, a town of a little more than 4,100.
Upon stepping out of your car, you will find yourself gazing at the house, the field, and the farm much like Ray when he ponders if maybe this is, in fact, “heaven.”
The setting is very much what you saw in the movie: the field, the farmhouse, a barn; add a souvenir stand, and a sea of corn in the outfield as far as the eye can see.
Walk the short path from the driveway entrance, you’ll stroll by the single set of wood bleachers where Ray and his daughter Karin watched Shoeless Joe Jackson, Mel Ott and Smoky Joe Wood. Then upon stepping onto the field, you can’t help but have a brief hesitation and a surreal thought, wondering if something mystical might happen to you as it did to Archibald “Moonlight” Graham.
However, what you experience next is the real magic of that cornfield in Iowa: innocence.
While the farmhouse and field are available for private rentals, on that sun-sparkled August day under a cloudless blue sky, there was just baseball.
No game or score being kept, but rather a line of kids waiting to get their at-bat. They could pick from a row ranging from traditional wood to the big red wiffle ball slugger for the little ones that they would take to the plate awaiting that perfect pitch (or hitting from a tee) from a volunteer mom, dad, or uncle while many more kids of all ages patrolled the infield scooping up grounders and shagging fly balls.
In the outfield, there’s plenty of space to grab your glove and “have a catch.”
Should you need a break, you can return to your reserved seats that are the chair or blanket you are encouraged to bring, or just flop down on a patch of lush green grass along the baselines.
There are no rides or virtual experiences. The experience is just playing baseball.
At some point, either upon arrival or potentially the last thing you do, there is the moment of sheer curiosity that must be satisfied: What it is beyond the outfield in that corn?
Upon entering it, it’s hard not have a nervous giggle much as Mann did in the film as you slowly stick your hand in with trepidation just wondering if anything might happen.
Overly sentimental, sappy, too nostalgic? Absolutely, but that’s part of its magic.
Some might refer to what can be found at 28995 Lansing Rd. in Dyersville as a movie set. However, others understand why more than 30 years later, it’s still The Field of Dreams.
