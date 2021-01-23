McElroy: Richmond 'Bills Mafia' readies for biggest game in decades

Ask Boston Red Sox fans the happiest day of their lives?
Next to the birth of their children or wedding days, they’ll place Oct. 27, 2004 near the top.
Ask the same question to a Chicago Cubs fan and you will get a similar answer: “The night they finally won the World Series.”
Philadelphia Eagles fans could tell you they cried when Tom Brady’s Hail Mary fell to the ground in Super Bowl LII and Washington Capitals fans will recall stories about the days of celebration in the nation’s capital after their squad finally hoisted Lord Stanley’s Cup for the first time in 2018.
Maybe they don’t fully remember everything, but as fans, they never forget the day their team won it all.
Buffalo Bills fans are still waiting for that moment, including some in the Richmond area.
Today, Bills fans will watch their team play in their sixth AFC championship game with the hope that this is finally “their year.”
They’ve watched their team in AFC title games before with just one loss to four victories, but even the wins bring painful memories because of what ensued next. The was “wide right” with Scott Norwood, Thurman Thomas losing his helmet, followed by a 52-17 demolishing at the hands of the Dallas dynasty, only to get another crack again the next year and lose a halftime lead and their fourth straight Super Bowl.
Fan bases are distinct, but from their undying loyalty to the ritual of body slamming each other through tables, “Bills Mafia” has a special place among football diehards.
“I mean, it’s surreal. I mean, its 6,700 fans and it sounded like 67,000, It was insane,” said Bills safety Dean Marlowe on my radio show this week when speaking of the crowd last Saturday night that watched the win over Baltimore in Orchard Park, N.Y.
“It means so much for them to see the Buffalo Bills get back to where we were back in the ‘90s. Now going 13-3. We’re in our first [AFC championship game] and to win two playoff games and now heading into the AFC championship, I can’t think words are just enough to explain what this means to [the fans]. “
Like many passionate about sports, Bills fans are born into the “Mafia,” and wherever they travel, their love of team goes with them. “You really cannot be a Bills fan and live in Buffalo,” said Melanie Barr Ebsary, who lived in Richmond as a child but moved to Buffalo five months after Washington defeated the Bills in Super Bowl XXVI.
“It’s just such an important part of the identity of the city. My husband and I moved from Buffalo to Richmond in 2006 and brought our love of the Bills with us.”
Ebsary and her husband, Bill, gathered with Bills fans at the former Mulligans in the Fan. But once the establishment closed in 2012, she started the official group “Buffalo Bills Backers of Richmond” on Facebook in hopes other fans would gather at a new bar, which would eventually become Hurley’s Tavern in the Innsbrook Shoppes.
“They are absolutely the most passionate, loyal, and just damn good people you will ever meet,” owner Mark Hurley said. “Pre-pandemic, they would average 100-plus people per game, inside and out on the patio, regardless of the weather. They are here every week playing and standing for the national anthem, drinking Labatt’s, eating wings and Beef on Weck.”
Newman also added the addition of another Buffalo connection helped expand their group in the area.
“Once we found our home at Hurley’s Tavern, the group grew steadily over the next few years, but it really blew up when Wegmans, a much loved Buffalo grocery store chain, opened their two locations here,” Newman said. “We got to work then. We put up fliers for the group, we left notes on cars that had Bills stickers, we yelled to other drivers and told them about the group. Any way we could get the word out, we did.”
According to Newman, along with fellow administrators Matt Harrington and Tim Ellis, the group has expanded to more than 800 members in the Richmond area.
“In nonpandemic life, we have around 80 Bills fans watching the game together each week at Hurley’s,” Newman said. “It’s packed tight with our people — our Buffalo family — both young and old. It’s really like Sunday family dinner- we celebrate new babies and new jobs, marriages and birthdays. One of our members even celebrated her 90th birthday with us — just like every family would do.”
It was once famously declared by “The Godfather” of another mafia: “Don’t ever take sides against the family.” Yet with this fan base, there’s a big heart for friends and foes, as noted this season when Buffalo fans not only raised $1 million for the “Patricia Allen Fund” at Oishei Children’s Hospital in New York in honor of quarterback Josh Allen’s late grandmother, but also generated $300,000 last weekend for Lamar Jackson’s charity out of respect for the competitor after he had to leave the AFC semifinal.
“They’re one of a kind, I mean, what they did for Lamar Jackson’s charity after the game,” Marlowe added. “It’s bigger than football, you know. Like, it’s way bigger than football.”
Hurley witnessed this first hand as the pandemic has ravaged the restaurant industry.
“Without a doubt, they have almost single-handedly driven enough sales on their own to help keep up open,” he said. “They supported us through the shutdown when we sponsored Buffalo Mondays and ordered massive amounts of carry-out. They also purchased numerous gift certificates and their generosity to our staff is and always has been overwhelming.”
Newman notes being a Bills fan isn’t just where people are from; it’s who they are.
“We’re a rough and tough breed, but also fiercely loyal, generous, and kindhearted,” Newman said. “Buffalo’s nickname is, ‘The City of Good Neighbors,’ and I genuinely believe that’s true.”
It’s been said that no good deed goes unpunished.
The Bills and fans have been punished enough, yet keep doing good.
Today, they can only hope good karma pulls them a step closer to finally being able to say, “I remember the day when the Bills won it all.”
Wes McElroy hosts a daily sports talk show from 2 to 6 p.m. on 910 and 105.1.