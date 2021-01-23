McElroy: Richmond 'Bills Mafia' readies for biggest game in decades

Fan bases are distinct, but from their undying loyalty to the ritual of body slamming each other through tables, “Bills Mafia” has a special place among football diehards.

“I mean, it’s surreal. I mean, its 6,700 fans and it sounded like 67,000, It was insane,” said Bills safety Dean Marlowe on my radio show this week when speaking of the crowd last Saturday night that watched the win over Baltimore in Orchard Park, N.Y.

“It means so much for them to see the Buffalo Bills get back to where we were back in the ‘90s. Now going 13-3. We’re in our first [AFC championship game] and to win two playoff games and now heading into the AFC championship, I can’t think words are just enough to explain what this means to [the fans]. “

Like many passionate about sports, Bills fans are born into the “Mafia,” and wherever they travel, their love of team goes with them. “You really cannot be a Bills fan and live in Buffalo,” said Melanie Barr Ebsary, who lived in Richmond as a child but moved to Buffalo five months after Washington defeated the Bills in Super Bowl XXVI.

“It’s just such an important part of the identity of the city. My husband and I moved from Buffalo to Richmond in 2006 and brought our love of the Bills with us.”