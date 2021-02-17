McElroy: Ryan McGee reflects on the 20th anniversary of Dale Earnhardt's death

I mean, people were just dying everywhere, and what shocked me was the racers kind of, it's not that they didn't care, they just kind of didn't deal with it. Like, ‘Yeah, well, it happened to him, but it won't happen to me.’

Going back through the notes and kind of reliving it, I’d forgotten how emotional that whole thing was for me back then and it all kind of came back to the surface.

Question: Can you put into context how drastically that day changed the safety of the sport?

Answer: There's no question that it saved lives. Ryan Newman asked me an interesting question. He said, “What if Dale Earnhardt had walked away? What if that car instead of a right front angle had hit on a left front angle and he'd walked away?” My response to that was that Jeff Gordon would have died at Charlotte in May that year because Jeff Gordon had had a hard crash on the first lap of the All-Star Race in Turn One with a right front corner impact. But Jeff was wearing a Hans device.

Question: You mention in the E:60 story how different Dale acted the morning of Daytona doing things out of the norm including coming over to talk to and check on Dale Jr. before the race and hugging Kyle Petty. I don’t think many people know those stories of how Dale acted before his final race.