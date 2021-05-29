McElroy: Sam Cosmi is already diving into the Washington playbook

Washington Football Team second-round pick Sam Cosmi took a few moments with Wes McElroy this week to discuss acclimating to the NFL, the impression his new head coach left on him during the draft process, and the opportunity in front of him to win a starting spot in the lineup.

Question: Does it have the feel of the first days at a new school, coming up here for rookie minicamp and OTAs?

Answer: It kind of has those freshman vibes. It's still going through the “growing pains” type of deal when it comes to just getting to learn everybody, getting to know the facility, getting to know the playbook, all of it. It's definitely new and something that a lot of people would go through just coming into something like this organization. It’s different.

Question: Ron Rivera mentioned that he took the time to talk to draft prospects 1-on-1. What impression did that leave on you during the process?

Answer: It shows that he's really into character and seeing who that person is. That 1-on-1 time with him, just getting to know him and being able to just talk ball and talk life - I thought it was huge.