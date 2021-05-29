McElroy: Sam Cosmi is already diving into the Washington playbook

Washington Football Team second-round pick Sam Cosmi took a few moments with Wes McElroy this week to discuss acclimating to the NFL, the impression his new head coach left on him during the draft process, and the opportunity in front of him to win a starting spot in the lineup.
Question: Does it have the feel of the first days at a new school, coming up here for rookie minicamp and OTAs?
Answer: It kind of has those freshman vibes. It's still going through the “growing pains” type of deal when it comes to just getting to learn everybody, getting to know the facility, getting to know the playbook, all of it. It's definitely new and something that a lot of people would go through just coming into something like this organization. It’s different.
Question: Ron Rivera mentioned that he took the time to talk to draft prospects 1-on-1. What impression did that leave on you during the process?
Answer: It shows that he's really into character and seeing who that person is. That 1-on-1 time with him, just getting to know him and being able to just talk ball and talk life - I thought it was huge.
He was the only head coach who did that through this whole process. I know it meant a lot to me. It just shows that he is dedicated to finding the right guys for this team. He spoke to me, and it was very helpful to know the type of person he is. I got that feeling from him the he’s the type of guy that you want to play for and a guy that you really want to bust your tail for.
Question: You came in with the goal to play, but with this team moving on from Morgan Moses, there is the opportunity to start on this team. What’s your approach, knowing that chance is there but at the same time there is an acclamation period and a learning curve?
Answer: My approach is to keep my head low and just work and study as much as I can. I can't get enough of the playbook, so that's pretty much been my life for the past, well, ever since I got it. That and then just learning the ropes. I think that's a big thing for me.
Obviously I'm going to compete against the guys around here and try to compete for a spot, but I’ve got to know what the heck I'm doing before I can do anything else. I've been really diving into that playbook and then just building relationships with the people around the staff and the players and the coaches.
Question: I guess it will take some time before you bring up that tackle-eligible touchdown pass you scored at Texas against West Virginia and ask Scott Turner to put in the playbook?
Answer: Well, maybe. I got my plate's pretty full right now. (says laughing) You know when I can make some room, I, might bring it up. But as of right now, it's pretty full. So, we'll leave that one for another day. OK.