McElroy: Sports titles are different this year, but no less valid

Ugh.

Let me make this real simple for everybody - there’s going to be an asterisk in the record books for 2020. Next to the championships in the NHL, the NBA, and the World Series, there will be some sort of notation to symbolize that this year was different.

Writer's Note: Like we really need a marking in a book to remind us of that? Duh!

Feel free to argue if an asterisk is fair or unfair, but there will be some mark next to the champions name after a season in which the NHL and NBA were halted, rebooted, and played in a bubble format just like there will be a footnote next to the World Series winner after a 60-game season and an expanded playoff field.

Yet here’s the real question: does it make it any less of a real championship?

The answer is: no.

The traditionalists will try to tell you it should be recognized separate from other years because the season was shorter than normal or that there was a larger break before the playoffs to get healthy or that there was no travel because of the bubble.