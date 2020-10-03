McElroy: Sports titles are different this year, but no less valid

The debate is underway.
No, not Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump.
This one started the night before our presidential candidates went fangs out against each other.
The debate is: How will we recognize championships in 2020?
As the Tampa Bay Lightning hoisted Lord Stanley’s Cup after months in the bubble as the first professional sports team to win a championship in the pandemic, they are the officially the first causing us to ponder if an asterisk should accompany those accomplishments from this pandemic year in the record books.
Now, it’s possible hockey didn’t exactly spark the conversation for you this week like it may have north of the border, but the debate is coming to the forefront with the MLB playoffs underway the NBA days away from crowing a champion.
Following LeBron James and the Lakers Game 1 win, you could feel the “hot takes” already starting to boil on talk shows: “This is the easiest title LeBron James will ever win.” “Who did the Lakers really beat to get here?” “This isn’t a real championship.”
He hasn’t gone there yet, but I am waiting for Skip Bayless to unload his theory that LeBron’s fourth ring only happened because we had a pandemic and that Michael Jordan never had a pandemic help him win a ring.”
Ugh.
Let me make this real simple for everybody - there’s going to be an asterisk in the record books for 2020. Next to the championships in the NHL, the NBA, and the World Series, there will be some sort of notation to symbolize that this year was different.
Writer's Note: Like we really need a marking in a book to remind us of that? Duh!
Feel free to argue if an asterisk is fair or unfair, but there will be some mark next to the champions name after a season in which the NHL and NBA were halted, rebooted, and played in a bubble format just like there will be a footnote next to the World Series winner after a 60-game season and an expanded playoff field.
Yet here’s the real question: does it make it any less of a real championship?
The answer is: no.
The traditionalists will try to tell you it should be recognized separate from other years because the season was shorter than normal or that there was a larger break before the playoffs to get healthy or that there was no travel because of the bubble.
It’s true that you could come up with multiple reasons why a title in 2020 was easier to win. But let me follow up by asking: if this was so easy for the Lakers, why aren’t the Clippers or the Bucks or the other 27 NBA teams in the Finals?
Couldn’t we make the case that these are the most difficult titles to win in history?
Never before have teams and athletes had to reboot their bodies after a multiple-month layoff in the NBA and the NHL?
How about the mental taxation of leaving your family for months and playing inside a bubble that you couldn’t leave during a global pandemic where there was no true home court or home ice advantage even if you were a top seed?
Baseball traditionalists will scoff at the idea of this being a true World Series after a 60 game schedule, because the sport is a marathon not a sprint.
However, isn’t the degree of difficulty greater this season because in in a 60 games season there was less margin for error than ever before in a regular season?
Plus, with a playoff format that includes winning a best of three series, a divisional series, a League Championship Series and then a World Series, couldn’t it be argued that with more games and more rounds that this was, in fact, the most difficult World Series ever to win?
Ask yourself: is it harder to win the Boston Marathon or get the gold in the 200-meter dash in the Olympics? One involves stamina, conditioning and perseverance. The other involves different conditioning, training and zero margin for error where things are decided by nanoseconds.
The point is both are different but are still elite events only won by incredible athletes.
It’s the same in how we should respect championships in 2020: they’re different but still elite accomplishments.
So just as we hold the Super Bowl winners after the NFL expanded the playoff field to 12 teams or the World Series after the addition of the Wild Card round or as cherish all those schools who cut down the nets since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, we should hold the Lightning, the NBA Finals victor, and World Series winners with the same respect as all others in the record books: they are champions.