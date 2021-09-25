McElroy: The NFL is struggling to define taunting penalties, which are a point of emphasis this year

We all have that friend or family member in our life who has to make “everything” into a “something.”
Things can never be normal; there’s always drama which they bring upon themselves.
The NFL has assumed that role a time or two and appears to have done so once again.
At the beginning of each season, the NFL announces “a point of emphasis” for its officials to focus on and crack down on.
In the offseason, it was announced that two of this year’s points would be lowering the helmet to initiate contact, and taunting.
The first made all the sense in the world given the league’s knowledge of concussions and health and safety protocols.
But many wondered why taunting was such a pressing issue?
“Well, we talked about it, but I think the thing that everybody could understand — the idea behind the taunting rule is to prevent the bigger things,” said Washington coach Ron Rivera, who serves as a member of the NFL’s Competition Committee.
“We’ve had this example of when one guy taunts a guy and then the guy comes back for a little payback. And next thing you know, you’ve got a big fight on your hands. You’ve got guys coming from left field, hitting each other and that’s really what, to me, I think the referees are really looking for.”
It’s sometimes wiser to be proactive than reactive and to prevent a bench-clearing brawl or melee.
The problem that the NFL runs into is that it tries to operate things as black or white, forgetting that there’s a whole lot of area that’s gray.
A few years ago the NFL tried to put rules on touchdown celebrations. As you may recall, the ensuing confusion was laughable.
That was followed with a 180 as the league told players to embrace the fun, do your dances, even play “duck, duck, goose” after a touchdown. Things got so loose a celebration cam ended up in the end zone on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.
Now, it appears as if the NFL has blurred the lines of how to celebrate.
“They’re just trying to get it quieted down. You can do the celebration. They send a tape out and explain exactly what’s taunting and what’s not,” said Rivera. “I think if you look at the tape and you follow that tape, then it makes sense. I mean, I’m all for the celebration.”
Is the NFL right in wanting to clean up taunting? Absolutely.
If player A jumps up and begins to grind his facemask into player B’s, then toss the flag on him.
If a player stands over another provoking in celebration after a big hit, then hammer him for 15 yards.
Yet sometimes there is a fine line between what a celebration is and what some perceive to be taunting in the moment, and last weekend social media erupted over certain calls.
Why on Sunday did Tampa Bay’s Mike Edwards draw a 15-yarder for back-stepping 5 yards into the end zone after an interception of Matt Ryan, yet Lamar Jackson wasn’t flagged for flipping into the end zone on a game-winning touchdown when he could have clearly walked in from a yard out?
For the record, neither celebration caused me a pulse of outrage.
Why is spinning the ball in the end zone considered a celebration, yet Jordan Atkins of the Houston Texans does the same after a first down and because the ball rotates in the direction of the opponents bench it’s 15 yards?
If DJ Reed of Seattle just flexes but doesn’t look down at Tennessee wide receiver A.J. Brown, is that a celebration? Does the direct look make it taunting?
Confused?
Now imagine being a NFL official who has to call this in the heat of the moment.
The NFL is spot-on in wanting to clean up taunting. But the need to make a big, bold proclamation about taunting as a “point of emphasis” has only created an unnecessary spotlight that could’ve been avoided by just enforcing a rule that already existed, instead of drawing attention to something that already should have been happening.