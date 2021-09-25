McElroy: The NFL is struggling to define taunting penalties, which are a point of emphasis this year

We all have that friend or family member in our life who has to make “everything” into a “something.”

Things can never be normal; there’s always drama which they bring upon themselves.

The NFL has assumed that role a time or two and appears to have done so once again.

At the beginning of each season, the NFL announces “a point of emphasis” for its officials to focus on and crack down on.

In the offseason, it was announced that two of this year’s points would be lowering the helmet to initiate contact, and taunting.

The first made all the sense in the world given the league’s knowledge of concussions and health and safety protocols.

But many wondered why taunting was such a pressing issue?

“Well, we talked about it, but I think the thing that everybody could understand — the idea behind the taunting rule is to prevent the bigger things,” said Washington coach Ron Rivera, who serves as a member of the NFL’s Competition Committee.