McElroy: There is no good reason to hate Tom Brady. He's the best, enjoy it.

You might have thought he was done. That with time he’d just go away or his body would break down.
Perhaps, one day he just call it quits.
Nope.
Tom Brady’s back in the Super Bowl.
Now is a good time to warn you: if you’re sick of hearing about Brady, grab some Pepto Bismol and one of those airplane sickness bags because it’s going to be a long week of Super Bowl coverage for you.
I was asked by a listener this week: don’t you hate that Tom Brady is back in the Super Bowl?
My response was: No, but why do you?
Remind me again, why am I supposed to hate Brady?
Is it because of his 230 career starts or his 19 seasons racking up records that include the mark for all-time passing touchdowns (581), playoff touchdown passes (77), and 2,838 yards in Super Bowls, more than 1,500 yards more than second-place Kurt Warner (1,156)?
If you’re a Steelers fan, I understand the disdain because of “Tom Terrific” standing in your way of three more Super Bowl appearances or a Colts fan thinking there could’ve been more with Peyton Manning or Andrew Luck.
Maybe it’s those inflated footballs? However, Colts fans, I watched that 2014 AFC Championship game and they could have given your team deflated footballs sprinkled with pixie dust and it wouldn’t have made a bit of difference in that 45-7 pummeling.
Forget that many have forgiven athletes who have gone to prison or laid their hands on women and children or have used performance enhancing drugs, yet some say they hate Brady because he tampered with his footballs, when many quarterbacks have admitted to doing the same.
There’s also Spygate, yet we conveniently forget Brady has still won three Super Bowls and played in five since the Patriots got busted.
Am I supposed to not like Brady because his teams have six Super Bowl wins or because they’ve lost three, one of which he threw for 505 yards and three touchdowns against Philadelphia? Also, why is that we are so quick to make it a knock on someone’s greatness when they lose a championship game? You actually have to make it to a championship game to lose one.
But I digress, back to that whole hating Brady thing. Of course, there’s the disdain because he was Bill Belichick’s quarterback, that he’s not only married to a model, but an international supermodel whose income dwarfs his. Maybe we don’t like him because him because he eats healthy, goes to bed around 8 p.m., dedicates himself to the game and has on multiple occasions referred to his dad as his biggest hero.
What a jerk.
Oh yeah, and he wears Uggs.
Maybe it’s time to let you down easy: I don’t hate Tom Brady, I’m fascinated by him.
How does he keep doing this season after season, year after year?
Isn’t “Father Time” supposed to be undefeated? Maybe his kryptonite is TB12, because Brady is 43 years old and is aging like Benjamin Button.
Brady is back in the big game for the 10th time in his 19 years as a starter and is looking for ring number seven. As of next week he will have played in 18% of the Super Bowls and by next Sunday night he could be the winner of 12% of them.
Let’s just put one quarterback starting 10 Super Bowls up there on the shelf with Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak and Brett Favre’s 297 consecutive starts-as one of the all-time records that will never be broken.
Long forgotten is that Brady is forever one of the greatest “off the bench” stories in sports history. One generation of sports fans used to refer to missing a game as being “Wally Pipp’d” but when Mo Lewis knocked out Drew Bledsoe in 2001, it altered the course of history in the NFL.
There once was a time, not that long ago, we wondered how we’d rank Brady among Joe Montana or Terry Bradshaw if he won four. He’s currently working on trying to double up those greats of the game - and even more impressive, he’s doing it on another team.
Brady is in the midst of one of the greatest second acts in the history of sports. The man played 20 seasons in one place, alongside the greatest coach of all time. Yet when he saw or felt his value decrease while there was still desire to play the game, he took the leap to Tampa Bay where he, head coach Bruce Arians, and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich checked all egos at the door and found the common ground to get to this point along with their tenacious defense.