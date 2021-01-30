McElroy: There is no good reason to hate Tom Brady. He's the best, enjoy it.

How does he keep doing this season after season, year after year?

Isn’t “Father Time” supposed to be undefeated? Maybe his kryptonite is TB12, because Brady is 43 years old and is aging like Benjamin Button.

Brady is back in the big game for the 10th time in his 19 years as a starter and is looking for ring number seven. As of next week he will have played in 18% of the Super Bowls and by next Sunday night he could be the winner of 12% of them.

Let’s just put one quarterback starting 10 Super Bowls up there on the shelf with Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak and Brett Favre’s 297 consecutive starts-as one of the all-time records that will never be broken.

Long forgotten is that Brady is forever one of the greatest “off the bench” stories in sports history. One generation of sports fans used to refer to missing a game as being “Wally Pipp’d” but when Mo Lewis knocked out Drew Bledsoe in 2001, it altered the course of history in the NFL.

There once was a time, not that long ago, we wondered how we’d rank Brady among Joe Montana or Terry Bradshaw if he won four. He’s currently working on trying to double up those greats of the game - and even more impressive, he’s doing it on another team.