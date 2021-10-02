McElroy: Washington needs a win Sunday to keep the fans from jumping ship

Chase Young is learning in the NFL that you can quickly go from being the “face of a franchise” to the “poster boy” for all that is wrong on a team, as his defensive ineffectiveness have resurfaced questions about his absence at OTAs, his time spent filming Family Feud, and his increased commercial appearances in the off season.

Many are wondering why Young had time to prepare for “survey says” but not add a spin move or more to his pass rush repertoire?

Fair or unfair to Young, who is entitled to a personal life, losing turns little things into big things. Your wife may tolerate you leaving crumbs on the couch or those little hairs on the sink after you shave, but should you forget your anniversary, everything, big or little, from the past gets brought up.

A record of 1-2 isn’t the end of the world for a NFL team entering Week 4. Even the Kansas City Chiefs wake up today at the same mark. However, there are a few differences between Washington and the defending AFC champions, namely one has Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and the other Taylor Heinicke.

That’s not a shot at the former Old Dominion quarterback, but there are reasons why he’s floated around through five teams over six years in the NFL.