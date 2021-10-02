McElroy: Washington needs a win Sunday to keep the fans from jumping ship

It’s that time of the year: October.
There’s pumpkin spice everything and the air is turning a little cooler, the days become a little shorter, and so is the patience of a Washington Football Team fan.
It’s especially running low because this year there are those who thought Washington might be getting better. As in: actually, really, getting better on defense.
Instead, three weeks in, many feel that once again they’ve listened to the Boy Who Cried “Wolf” or in this case, “Washington could be good” and they’ve been duped, again.
The reigning defensive rookie of the year has barely registered a quarterback hit, never mind a sack, over three games, and a defense that some thought might be “elite” is looking more like another “e” word, “exposed,” after feasting on backup quarterbacks and bad offensive lines last season.
After three weeks the question isn’t: Can this defense be elite?
Rather it's: Why is this defense so bad?
Ron Rivera's group was shredded by Buffalo and Josh Allen, has allowed 30.7 points per game (29th in the league), and allowed teams to constantly breathe new life with a third-down conversion rate of 58.7%.
One answer might be that they played good quarterbacks like Justin Herbert and Allen on good playoff caliber teams, the Los Angles Chargers and Buffalo, respectively. But another part of the problem is that they looked bad against the New York Giants offense in Week 2. A Giants team that's only manufactured 27 total points in two other contests.
Chase Young is learning in the NFL that you can quickly go from being the “face of a franchise” to the “poster boy” for all that is wrong on a team, as his defensive ineffectiveness have resurfaced questions about his absence at OTAs, his time spent filming Family Feud, and his increased commercial appearances in the off season.
Many are wondering why Young had time to prepare for “survey says” but not add a spin move or more to his pass rush repertoire?
Fair or unfair to Young, who is entitled to a personal life, losing turns little things into big things. Your wife may tolerate you leaving crumbs on the couch or those little hairs on the sink after you shave, but should you forget your anniversary, everything, big or little, from the past gets brought up.
A record of 1-2 isn’t the end of the world for a NFL team entering Week 4. Even the Kansas City Chiefs wake up today at the same mark. However, there are a few differences between Washington and the defending AFC champions, namely one has Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and the other Taylor Heinicke.
That’s not a shot at the former Old Dominion quarterback, but there are reasons why he’s floated around through five teams over six years in the NFL.
Despite his limitations, Heinicke has shown at times to be a serviceable back up, yet it proves to be foolish to burden him with a 27-14 at halftime deficit as your defense gives up 17 first downs, nearly 300 yards of total offense, and for a third straight time allows the opening drive to go for a touchdown.
But the defense, woof. A unit playing a gap-controlled scheme that ranked second with 304.6 yards allowed per game last season ended Week 3 a dismal 31st with opponents averaging 432 yards per game. Washington is 29th with 30.7 points allowed and 31st with a 58.7 opponent third-down conversion percentage.
Is Sunday a “must win” vs. Atlanta in Week 4?
“No, I don't, there's plenty of football games left to play,” said Rivera in his weekly radio visit with The Sports Junkies. “But to me, I think this is a game you have to play with urgency though. I think you have to understand that every opportunity you get, you've got to take advantage of it. You know, after this week there's still 13 games. Right?”
Rivera added: “And as far as I'm concerned, it's just one at a time.”
Pragmatically, it’s hard to disagree with Rivera because so much time remains in the season.
But, should Washington fall to 1-3 with a loss against lowly looked upon Atlanta, why would fans want to spend any more time on this team? They'd be 1-3 with the likes of New Orleans, Kansas City, Green Bay, a trip to Denver, and a visit from Tampa Bay all on deck.
That’s a clear path to irrelevancy by Thanksgiving, even with five division games to end the season.
Even the optimist that rests their hopes on “well, it’s still the NFC East” has had their enthusiasm tempered as Dallas looks improved especially on defense and a healthy Dak Prescott, in a balanced offense, might just be playing the best football of his career.
Apathy has settled in over Washington's once proud fan base through the past two decades, and while there was a national buzz about this team in the offseason, coming off the heels of a 7-9 season with still no-long term future plan at quarterback, much doubt remains.
All the “making the brand” of a new name or hope for a late-season run isn’t going to magically rejuvenate things or wipe the slate clean of the past 20 years.
Only consistent winning will do so, and right now, with the exception of the disappointment about this defense, there isn’t much that’s consistent through three weeks about this Washington Football Team.