McElroy: When it comes to umpiring issues, some things never change

If you have a small child at home, you’re probably very familiar with the soundtrack from the "Frozen” movies. There’s “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Let It Go” from the original, as well as, “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2.
One from that soundtrack that’s very popular with a certain young lady in my house is “Some Things Never Change.”
The name of that tune could be the theme song for Major League Baseball when discussing some of the early storylines of the season, yet this version wouldn’t be so cheery.
Twice already, a blown call by umpires has been a storyline of the young season. Last Sunday night, the Philadelphia Phillies scored what would have been the game-winning run in Atlanta, but it was ruled that Alec Bohm eluded the tag of Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud. Home plate umpire Lance Barrett called Bohm safe, though replays showed he never touched home plate. After a drawn-out delay for the video challenge, the ruling on the field was upheld, and MLB stated the replay official "could not definitively determine that the runner failed to touch home plate prior to the fielder applying the tag."
In full disclosure, I’m a lifelong Phillies fan.
In full honesty, the Braves got hosed on the review.
"In real time, it's bang-bang," Braves starter Drew Smyly said after the game. "We have five different angles on a national televised game, and it's clear that his foot didn't touch the plate. That it was on the chalk. For MLB not to overturn that, it's embarrassing. Why even have replay if you won't overturn that?"
It was embarrassing and unfortunate in a game where MLB had the prime-time stage with some of its biggest stars - Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman, and Bryce Harper, all of whom hit home runs. But in the end, all anybody could talk about was how MLB’s instant replay review system remains broken.
Being an official or umpire is a thankless job. More times than not they get calls right with the naked eye while many of us get the luxury of high definition camera shots at home. However, having those views, like the ones we saw on Sunday night where it was clear from multiple angles that Bohm didn’t touch home plate, can only make you wonder: What were the umps watching?
More so, why wasn’t the play overturned?
Therein lies part of the problem: lack of transparency.
One major concern when MLB announced its replay system was having umpires in the central command overseeing other umpires on the field. How would umps react to overruling a call by one of their own? Would they shy away from showing up their brethren or agree with a call just to protect their own in a tight spot?
While that might sound like a harsh assumption, the perception (by not just yours truly) of such an idea isn’t good for MLB.
A more ideal setup would be to have a three-person team, mutually agreed upon by MLB and the umpires, who ultimately decide the final ruling.
Days prior, New York’s Michael Conforto was hit by a pitch on a strike with the bases loaded to end the game. Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa called it a hit by pitch, which was the incorrect call because of Rule 5.05(b)(2): If the ball is in the strike zone when it touches the batter, it shall be called a strike, whether or not the batter tries to avoid the ball.
The play wasn’t reviewable under the replay guidelines.
Why not?
It’s fair to think a replay review of balls and strikes is too subjective and would prolong games even more then they currently are, but being hit by a pitch is reviewable. Why can’t a pitch be reviewed to see exactly what happened?
If you have the technology, why not use it?
Instead, the umpires just scooted off the field. Kulpa later owned the mistake, but the damage was done.
That brings us to another issue: the lack of accountability.
Umpires aren’t required to meet with the media. Those who do only meet with a pool reporter or just issue a statement.
At least in the NFL when officials meet to review a play, they will address the crowd and explain their decision. Sure, they get booed, jeered and called words that would still make my Mom wash out my mouth with soap, but at least there’s an explanation.
There are those who will say “mistakes happen” or that the human element is part of baseball. Usually, they’re the fans of the team who’s on the right side of the call or didn’t have a team in the mix.
There are those who believe it’s just easier to scrap the entire replay system.
How about in place of writing it off, MLB finds better ways to implement the technology it’s already been gifted, along with concrete measures for those in charge of executing it.
Instead, here were are: a new season with similar issues, the same arguments, and the feel that some things never change.