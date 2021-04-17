McElroy: When it comes to umpiring issues, some things never change

It was embarrassing and unfortunate in a game where MLB had the prime-time stage with some of its biggest stars - Ronald Acuna, Freddie Freeman, and Bryce Harper, all of whom hit home runs. But in the end, all anybody could talk about was how MLB’s instant replay review system remains broken.

Being an official or umpire is a thankless job. More times than not they get calls right with the naked eye while many of us get the luxury of high definition camera shots at home. However, having those views, like the ones we saw on Sunday night where it was clear from multiple angles that Bohm didn’t touch home plate, can only make you wonder: What were the umps watching?

More so, why wasn’t the play overturned?

Therein lies part of the problem: lack of transparency.

One major concern when MLB announced its replay system was having umpires in the central command overseeing other umpires on the field. How would umps react to overruling a call by one of their own? Would they shy away from showing up their brethren or agree with a call just to protect their own in a tight spot?

While that might sound like a harsh assumption, the perception (by not just yours truly) of such an idea isn’t good for MLB.