McElroy: Which NFL teams would make the cut when forming a Super League?

In my lifetime, there’ve been quite a few ideas that have had short shelf lives: The XFL, The XFL sequel, the glowing hockey puck, the Chevy Chase Show, the Macarena, and Crystal Pepsi.

However, congratulations are in order to the Super League of European soccer, as this week it short lived all those others, taking less than five days to go from formation to folding.

Yet, it was enough time for me to toss out the idea Monday on my radio show: what if a multi-billionaire came along and wanted to hand pick from the NFL to create the Super League of American Football?

What 12 teams would need to be included?

Here were the most popular dozen votes and why they made the cut:

Buffalo Bills

An extremely passionate fanbase that has stayed by their team in good times and bad, and four straight Super Bowl losses. The future looks bright with Josh Allen at quarterback and Sean McDermott as head coach.

Plus, having the Bills Mafia could give you not only a northern following, but international as well with reach into Canada.

Cleveland Browns