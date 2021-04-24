McElroy: Which NFL teams would make the cut when forming a Super League?

In my lifetime, there’ve been quite a few ideas that have had short shelf lives: The XFL, The XFL sequel, the glowing hockey puck, the Chevy Chase Show, the Macarena, and Crystal Pepsi.
However, congratulations are in order to the Super League of European soccer, as this week it short lived all those others, taking less than five days to go from formation to folding.
Yet, it was enough time for me to toss out the idea Monday on my radio show: what if a multi-billionaire came along and wanted to hand pick from the NFL to create the Super League of American Football?
What 12 teams would need to be included?
Here were the most popular dozen votes and why they made the cut:
Buffalo Bills
An extremely passionate fanbase that has stayed by their team in good times and bad, and four straight Super Bowl losses. The future looks bright with Josh Allen at quarterback and Sean McDermott as head coach.
Plus, having the Bills Mafia could give you not only a northern following, but international as well with reach into Canada.
Cleveland Browns
Maybe there’s a large contingent of Dawg Pound fans in the RVA? Maybe some feel sympathy for Cleveland since they lost their team once before and shouldn’t be left out this time?
Possibly it’s nostalgia or excitement that the Browns are finally putting it together with Kevin Stefanski, Baker Mayfield, and a loaded defense, but Cleveland made the cut with multiple votes.
Dallas Cowboys
Despite not winning a Super Bowl since Bill Clinton was President, the Cowboys still draw eyeballs and dollars.
Call them overrated or overhyped but there are a few million reasons Dallas still gets the max amount of primetime games each year and is showcased every Thanksgiving.
Valued at an estimated $5.7 billion, the Cowboys still matter. They’re in.
Plus, if we are forming this Super League, it’s a much better idea to have the league’s most influential owner with us instead of against us.
Green Bay Packers
Playing American Football since 1919, it would be just wrong moving forward without one of the founding franchises of the NFL.
While the longtime future remains unclear with Aaron Rodgers, there’s been Lombardi, Starr, Favre and a Board of Owners that have made the team in Lambeau an iconic football institution.
Kansas City Chiefs
If we are moving forward with a new super league of football, it’s a must to have the team with the most marketable star in the game in Patrick Mahomes and the team to beat the past two years in the AFC showing no signs of slowing down.
Plus, the Chiefs Kingdom and Arrowhead Stadium are valuable commodities in the Midwest.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are back in their original home in LA with the overall best football player in the NFL playing in their new $5 billion home SoFi Stadium in the No. 2 media market in the country.
Miami Dolphins
When you think of the greatness of the Miami Dolphins, you think of Don Shula, Dan Marino, and ... Tua?
Well, let’s not go overboard. However, our new league will need some Southern region representation and with all due respect to the Super Bowl winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the star power of South Beach might be more appealing to our investors.
New England Patriots
The days of the dynasty are over, but according to Forbes the Patriots are still the second most valuable franchise at $4.4 billion.
You bring in the Patriots, you bring in bills: Belichick and dollars. Plus you have an organization that isn’t just the team of a city or state but an entire region of the United States.
New York Giants
New York is the No. 1 media market in the country, and while the Giants don’t appear to be a Super Bowl contender anytime soon we still need a team that gives us the Big Apple.
Sorry Jets, you lose, again.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Much like the Cowboys and Packers, the Steelers have very much been the embodiment of American Football.
The love and passion of Steelers football has been passed down from one generation to the next since the 1970s and wherever you go in America you will find a Steelers bar or fan club.
Seattle Seahawks
We don’t know if Russell Wilson is in Seattle’s future, but looking forward with a new football league, we’re going to need the eyeballs in the Pacific Northwest as well as one of the most passionate home fan bases in the world that sold out 146 straight games prior to the pandemic.
Washington Football Team
This was not my choice, but Washington made it on a listener vote.
It’s probably for the best as it gives you a team in the nation’s capital, one of the top 10 most valuable NFL franchises, and the reality is if you didn’t include Washington owner Dan Snyder, he will probably tie you up in so much litigation the league will never get off the ground.
As Vito Corleone taught us, sometimes it’s best to keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.