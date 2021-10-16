McElroy: Who leaked the emails that brought down Jon Gruden? That's the big question.

Do you remember when the NFL ignited outrage for only suspending him two games? That occurred June 24.

However, do you recall when the video surfaced of Rice striking Janay Palmer, the video the NFL swore it couldn’t access?

It was the morning of Tuesday Sept. 8, right as the NFL was basking in the afterglow of huge ratings and football’s return. In an instant, no one was talking about the wins, losses or overreaction from Week 1. It was about the punishment of Rice for knocking out his fianceé and the league’s failure to react stronger to domestic violence.

It sent things ablaze in a story that transcended the NFL.

Sound familiar? On Monday night at the kickoff of a game to wrap up Week 5, everything newsworthy on the field was erased by Gruden’s emails.

In less than 12 hours, attention turned back to the Washington football organization and the NFL withholding the investigation’s findings.

What is the NFL covering up? Who and how many are being protected?

This week the NFLPA has asked for the findings of the emails to be released.