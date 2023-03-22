The Washington Nationals president/GM, Mike Rizzo, called Mechanicsville resident Jeff Zona about three weeks ago. It’s common for Rizzo to text Zona, a VCU alum and former Rams pitcher who works as a Nationals’ scout and special assistant.

But when Rizzo calls, Zona said he braces himself for the potential of an organizational development – not necessarily a positive one – that will require his immediate attention.

“He’s not calling for nothing,” Zona said Wednesday.

This phone call turned out to be a development most appreciated by Zona. Rizzo reached out with Nationals manager Dave Martinez also on the line to inform Zona he had been named the organization’s 2023 Scout of the Year.

“I was choked up a little bit, for sure,” Zona said.

The Nationals announced the news Wednesday morning. Zona was presented his award Wednesday on the field in West Palm Beach, Fla., before the Nationals and New York Yankees played a spring training game. This is the third year the Nationals have given the award.

Zona, 57, said he was particularly proud because the award is named for Phil Rizzo, Mike Rizzo’s father, who died a few years ago.

“He’s a legend in scouting,” Zona said of Phil Rizzo. “It’s such an honor because I knew (Phil Rizzo) well. He was with us as a senior advisor.”

Zona’s official job title is Nationals’ Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations and General Manager, and Director of Pitching Evaluation. According the Nationals, “The Phil Rizzo Scout of the Year Award is given annually to the Washington Nationals scout who represents the integrity, character and work ethic exemplified by Mike Rizzo’s late father, Phil Rizzo.”

Said Mike Rizzo in the organization’s Wednesday media release: “Congratulations to Jeff on taking home this year’s very special award. Jeff was one of my first hires in 2006 and he has been an invaluable member of our staff ever since. His knowledge, work ethic and preparation – especially as it relates to the draft - is some of the best I’ve ever seen. He’s a trusted, loyal member of our scouting department, and I am incredibly proud to name him this year’s winner.”

Zona, a native of Exton, Pa., is in his 17th season with Washington. Among his responsibilities for the Nationals is evaluation of draft prospects, particularly pitchers.

In 1988, Zona was one of the pitching stars on VCU's Sun Belt Conference team that qualified for the NCAA tournament and finished 45-16-1. Zona won 14 games, establishing the program record for victories in a season. He pitched in the Boston and Atlanta organizations.

Zona spent 15 years as a Boston Red Sox scout prior to joining the Nationals.

In 2021, Zona was honored as one of the Legends of VCU Baseball, with Mike Rizzo in Richmond to help celebrate the occasion.