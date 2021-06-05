Mechanicsville's Jeff Zona, of Nats system, among those who Double-A players aim to impress in no-playoffs season

Each minor league player is, in a sense, an independent contractor striving for an opportunity in the majors, with any of the 30 teams. That individual motivation is underscored this season in the absence of the primary team goal. There are no championship playoffs scheduled at this time for the Double-A Northeast, to which Richmond belongs, or other minor leagues.

MLB took over operational control of the minors during the offseason. MLB set the schedules, which started a month later than usual (May 4, in Richmond’s case) because of the pandemic and will extend a few weeks later than usual (Sept. 19, in Richmond’s case), without playoffs. MLB chose to use all available dates for regular-season competition, for every team, because of the shortened season, 120 games rather than 140.

Flying Squirrels manager Jose Alguacil on the eve of the season-opener talked about trying to win a championship for Richmond. There is none to capture, at this stage. According to Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO, MLB may determine at some point this season that a form of playoffs in the minors will occur.

Speaking of the Double-A Northeast, Parnell said, “Nobody has given me any indication that there’s not a chance … What we’ve heard from MLB is as we get through COVID, everything is on the table, and so I would think that would be on the table, too.”