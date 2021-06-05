Mechanicsville's Jeff Zona, of Nats system, among those who Double-A players aim to impress in no-playoffs season

Jeff Zona this week sat behind the plate at The Diamond, open notebook on his lap and radar gun at hand. Zona, a Mechanicsville resident, is the special assistant to Washington Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo, and director of the organization’s pitching evaluation.
Zona, 54 and a former VCU right-hander, usually scouts amateurs across the country, primarily pitchers. He did that through the college and high-school seasons. This June, he’s assisting on the pro scouting side, which brought him to Arthur Ashe Boulevard and the six-game Double-A series involving the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) and Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates).
If the Nats explore a trade with the Pirates or Giants, Zona can offer intel. If Washington is in the market for minor-league help during the next few months or during the offseason, Zona can provide first-hand knowledge of some players who the Nats may find interesting.
As this delayed minor league season unfolds and the pandemic fades, more scouts are joining Zona behind home plate at The Diamond. For Double-A players, impressing these scouts representing various MLB teams is as important to their long-term baseball futures as impressing their current employers.
Of the 70 former Flying Squirrels who reached the big leagues since the franchise launched for the 2010 season, many debuted in the majors with organizations other than the Giants. Most of the 70 have appeared in the big leagues for other teams.
Each minor league player is, in a sense, an independent contractor striving for an opportunity in the majors, with any of the 30 teams. That individual motivation is underscored this season in the absence of the primary team goal. There are no championship playoffs scheduled at this time for the Double-A Northeast, to which Richmond belongs, or other minor leagues.
MLB took over operational control of the minors during the offseason. MLB set the schedules, which started a month later than usual (May 4, in Richmond’s case) because of the pandemic and will extend a few weeks later than usual (Sept. 19, in Richmond’s case), without playoffs. MLB chose to use all available dates for regular-season competition, for every team, because of the shortened season, 120 games rather than 140.
Flying Squirrels manager Jose Alguacil on the eve of the season-opener talked about trying to win a championship for Richmond. There is none to capture, at this stage. According to Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO, MLB may determine at some point this season that a form of playoffs in the minors will occur.
Speaking of the Double-A Northeast, Parnell said, “Nobody has given me any indication that there’s not a chance … What we’ve heard from MLB is as we get through COVID, everything is on the table, and so I would think that would be on the table, too.”
Multiple requests through multiple weeks for insight from Peter Woodfork, MLB's senior vice president of minor league operations and development, were unsuccessful.
In the Double-A Northeast, Richmond and Bowie will meet 24 times, to minimize travel. The Flying Squirrels and other league opponents play far fewer times, or not at all. Richmond does not face Portland or New Hampshire. Because of that scheduling imbalance, a declaration of a champion based on regular-season supremacy would not be a strong one.
In 2019, the last season the 12 Double-A Northeast affiliates played (as the Eastern League), playoffs involved first-half winners of the two divisions and second-half divisional winners. In the event the same team finished in first place in its division in both halves of the season, the second playoff spot for that division went to the team with the best full-season record.
