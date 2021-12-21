Meet Garrett Gilbert, tonight's emergency quarterback for the Washington Football Team

PHILADELPHIA - Two last-minute COVID tests both came back positive for Washington Football Team quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, meaning both will miss Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Heinicke and Allen were hoping to rejoin the team under new, lighter rules for players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic, but their viral load was still too high, and they will have to watch the key divisional matchup from Ashburn.
The game was pushed back from its original Sunday time slot, and that time did allow Washington to get more practices for quarterback Garrett Gilbert, who was brought in on Thursday night to be the team's emergency quarterback.
Gilbert will be backed up by Kyle Schurmur, a practice squad player who has helped Washington practice this season, and Jordan Ta'amu, a former college quarterback who was Taylor Heinicke's teammate in the XFL.
But Washington coach Ron Rivera said he wanted somebody with experience, and Gilbert fits the bill, even if he's a relative unknown.
He spent parts of two seasons with Rivera, Heinicke and Allen on the Carolina Panthers, and started his first NFL game last year as a backup for the Cowboys.
This season he was on the New England Patriots' practice squad before getting summoned to Washington.
Gilbert, who once backed up Colt McCoy at Texas and whose dad played with Rivera at Cal, was surprised when he got the call Thursday night.
“I was actually giving my daughter a bath, and my phone was in the other room,” he said. “Next thing I know my wife comes in and brings me my phone. I had about 25 missed calls and text messages.”
He said he tried to maximize his four practices with his new teammates.
“For everyone, it’s, you know, extraordinary circumstances,” he said. “And so we’re all just going to approach it together, and it may be different for each and every person, but for me, it’s just going to be about trying to get to know as many of the guys as I can, as fast as I can.”
Gilbert said with all the unknowns, the key will be staying patient and understanding.
“Not everything is going to be perfect and 100% smooth,” he said. “Maybe some of the things that are second nature to Taylor and Kyle are things that [offensive coordinator Scott Turner] and I are going to have to communicate about on the sideline during the course of the game.”
Washington and Philadelphia are both 6-7, with an inside track for the seventh NFC playoff spot going to the winner.
