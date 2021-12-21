Meet Garrett Gilbert, tonight's emergency quarterback for the Washington Football Team

Gilbert, who once backed up Colt McCoy at Texas and whose dad played with Rivera at Cal, was surprised when he got the call Thursday night.

“I was actually giving my daughter a bath, and my phone was in the other room,” he said. “Next thing I know my wife comes in and brings me my phone. I had about 25 missed calls and text messages.”

He said he tried to maximize his four practices with his new teammates.

“For everyone, it’s, you know, extraordinary circumstances,” he said. “And so we’re all just going to approach it together, and it may be different for each and every person, but for me, it’s just going to be about trying to get to know as many of the guys as I can, as fast as I can.”

Gilbert said with all the unknowns, the key will be staying patient and understanding.

“Not everything is going to be perfect and 100% smooth,” he said. “Maybe some of the things that are second nature to Taylor and Kyle are things that [offensive coordinator Scott Turner] and I are going to have to communicate about on the sideline during the course of the game.”

Washington and Philadelphia are both 6-7, with an inside track for the seventh NFC playoff spot going to the winner.