Meet Jaret Patterson, the 5-foot-7 running back turning heads at Washington's training camp

When Washington’s first depth chart of the season was released, running back Jaret Patterson was so far down the list the team had to create a new row to make room for his name.

It’s nothing new for Patterson, who is listed at 5-foot-7 and stands out on a football field mostly because he looks so out of place.

But since training camp began, he’s been dominating drills and making the case that he should back up Antonio Gibson as the team’s every-down back.

“Y’all are just finding out stuff that I already knew,” said Washington star Chase Young, who played high school ball with Patterson in Maryland.

“He’s going to do whatever it takes, and I think he’s going to be a real good player.”

Unlike Young, a five-star recruit, Patterson failed to drum up any interest out of high school. He went to the University of Buffalo, where he was recruited in part because the school wanted his twin brother James to commit.

James, a linebacker who stands 6-foot-0, has dominated the MAC, but Jaret immediately proved himself to be one of the best on the field for the Bulls.