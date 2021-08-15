Meet Jaret Patterson, the 5-foot-7 running back turning heads at Washington's training camp

When Washington’s first depth chart of the season was released, running back Jaret Patterson was so far down the list the team had to create a new row to make room for his name.
It’s nothing new for Patterson, who is listed at 5-foot-7 and stands out on a football field mostly because he looks so out of place.
But since training camp began, he’s been dominating drills and making the case that he should back up Antonio Gibson as the team’s every-down back.
“Y’all are just finding out stuff that I already knew,” said Washington star Chase Young, who played high school ball with Patterson in Maryland.
“He’s going to do whatever it takes, and I think he’s going to be a real good player.”
Unlike Young, a five-star recruit, Patterson failed to drum up any interest out of high school. He went to the University of Buffalo, where he was recruited in part because the school wanted his twin brother James to commit.
James, a linebacker who stands 6-foot-0, has dominated the MAC, but Jaret immediately proved himself to be one of the best on the field for the Bulls.
He logged 1,799 yards as a sophomore, a school record, then picked up the pace with 178.7 yards per game last year in the pandemic-shortened season before leaving early to chase his NFL dream.
After going undrafted, he signed with Washington, his childhood favorite team, and spoke of how thrilling it was to put on the uniform for Thursday night’s preseason game.
“It was unreal,” Patterson said. “I was trying to hold my emotions back, because I grew up a fan, watching guys like DeAngelo Hall and Chris Cooley.
“My mindset was when I get my opportunity, to take full advantage of it and show these coaches that I belong. I belong in the National Football League.”
One sign he’s excelling came Sunday, when the team opted to release running back Lamar Miller, who was competing with Patterson to back up Gibson. In the NFL, it’s considered a sign of respect to cut veteran players early if it’s apparent to coaches they aren’t going to make the final roster, giving them time to potentially join another training camp before cut day.
Patterson was so successful as a rusher he didn’t pass-block much or get used extensively on special teams, but he’s proved he can do those things during this year’s camp, including a major block on a kickoff in New England.
“I wanted to show my blocking as well, because in Buffalo they didn’t really use me like that,” he said after the game. “But I can always do those things, so it was very important for me to show that.”
Coach Ron Rivera lauded Patterson’s ability to absorb the playbook.
“When he was in there, you didn’t see any mistakes,” Rivera said earlier in camp. “You didn’t see any of the quarterbacks having to get him lined up, and he understood when it was time to shift in motion. So, he’s doing a solid job for us.”
The road ahead is still a long one with tough competition for offensive roster spots. Washington might choose to stash him on the practice squad to free up a spot elsewhere. In addition to Gibson, Washington will almost certainly keep third-down back J.D. McKissic and short-yardage back Peyton Barber.
But Patterson isn’t afraid to put in the work, and said he’ll do what it takes to hang around.
“I’m a guy from Maryland that went to the University of Buffalo,” he said. “A blue-collar guy that’s just ready to put on for the team I grew up watching and just trying to help this team get to where it wants to be.”
Notes: In addition to Miller, Washington released receiver Kelvin Harmon on Sunday. Harmon missed last season with an ACL tear.
Quarterback Kyle Allen returned to practice after missing time with an ankle sprain. Tight end Temarrick Hemingway missed practice and is in concussion protocol.
Receiver Curtis Samuel was activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list, but will ease back into workouts as he recovers from a groin injury.
