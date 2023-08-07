John Marshall High's Mel Roach stood out in baseball, football and basketball, played in the major leagues, and then became a notable golfer in the Richmond area.

Roach in The Richmond Times-Dispatch years ago recalled growing up on the fields and courts of Richmond.

"I was there all day, every day,” he said. “I just played and had fun."

He excelled for four years in football, basketball and baseball at John Marshall. He was all-city and all-state in baseball. He was all-city and all-state in football. He was an all-city player his final year of high school in basketball, when he led the city in scoring.

Some believe Roach was among the finest athletes to ever come out of Richmond.

Melvin Earl Roach, who graduated from John Marshall in 1951, died at 90, on July 31. He played eight years in the major leagues for the Milwaukee Braves, Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies.

Roach was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 1988 and the University of Virginia Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019. At John Marshall, Roach was an honor roll student and became a member of the National Honor Society, president of the student body and sports editor of the student newspaper.

A quarterback, he chose Virginia from dozens of football scholarship offers. Mr. Roach seemed on the verge of stardom for the Braves in 1958, starting at second base and hitting .309.

On Aug. 3, 1958, while attempting to turn a double play, he was taken out by a hard slide at second base by Daryl Spencer of the San Francisco Giants. Mr. Roach suffered a major knee injury that limited his career.

Roach won numerous amateur golf tournaments in Richmond and elsewhere. He worked for Davenport Company, an investment firm in Richmond, before moving to the trust department at the Bank of Virginia. Mr. Roach retired as president of Signet Trust Company.

From the Archives: Professional baseball in Richmond, 1953-1990