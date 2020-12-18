Metcalf, McLaurin meet in battle of star receivers Sunday in Washington

D.K. Metcalf has a number of things Terry McLaurin doesn't.

Metcalf has an extra four inches of height, and 20 extra pounds of weight. He also knows who his quarterback will be this weekend, and gets to catch passes from Seahawks star Russell Wilson.

McLaurin has dealt with Washington's quarterback carousel, which spins again Sunday - either the injured Alex Smith or the previously benched Dwayne Haskins will line up behind center.

Metcalf and McLaurin both have plenty going for them, though.

Both have 1,000 yards this season, both are jockeying for the title of "best wide receiver from the 2019 draft," and both have highlight-reel chasedowns - Metcalf running down Arizona's Budda Baker on Sunday Night Football, McLaurin chasing down Jaylon Smith on Thanksgiving (both players hit 20 MPH on their run, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats).

"There's a mutual respect there on each side for each other's games and how hard we play," McLaurin said. "You can tell he's their go-to guy. I just hope he continues to stay healthy, and I wish him the best.