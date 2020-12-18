Metcalf, McLaurin meet in battle of star receivers Sunday in Washington

D.K. Metcalf has a number of things Terry McLaurin doesn't.
Metcalf has an extra four inches of height, and 20 extra pounds of weight. He also knows who his quarterback will be this weekend, and gets to catch passes from Seahawks star Russell Wilson.
McLaurin has dealt with Washington's quarterback carousel, which spins again Sunday - either the injured Alex Smith or the previously benched Dwayne Haskins will line up behind center.
Metcalf and McLaurin both have plenty going for them, though.
Both have 1,000 yards this season, both are jockeying for the title of "best wide receiver from the 2019 draft," and both have highlight-reel chasedowns - Metcalf running down Arizona's Budda Baker on Sunday Night Football, McLaurin chasing down Jaylon Smith on Thanksgiving (both players hit 20 MPH on their run, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats).
"There's a mutual respect there on each side for each other's games and how hard we play," McLaurin said. "You can tell he's their go-to guy. I just hope he continues to stay healthy, and I wish him the best.
"But it's not me vs. him. It's Seattle vs. Washington. It's not like I'm trying to go out there and get more stats than he is. ... I'm sure he'd say the same. You just want your team to have more points than your opponent at the end of the day."
Both teams find themselves well-positioned at the moment, but a win would be immensely helpful to both.
In Seattle, a 9-4 record has the Seahawks tied for first place with the Los Angeles Rams, creating a late-season battle for the division title, and a home playoff game - extra important for West Coast teams that often have to travel east on a short week.
Washington's 6-7 record is good enough for sole possession of first place in the NFC East, but the Football Team would lose out in a tie with the second-place Giants (5-8), meaning there is little margin for error in the season's stretch run.
Success for Washington has started on defense, but the quarterback decision will be a crucial one on Sunday, given that the Seahawks are likely to produce more points than the 49ers did last week.
Wilson, the former Collegiate star who is in the running for league MVP, said having a target like Metcalf benefits everybody.
"D.K. is a special player," he said this week. "He's obviously a freak athlete, but he's super focused on the game and growing and building.
"We've had so much time together, and so much fun together just really getting to know each other. ... He's going to be a dominant player for a long time."
Chemistry hasn't been something McLaurin has been able to develop, having caught passes from six players in less than two seasons (Haskins, Smith, Case Keenum, Colt McCoy, Kyle Allen and Logan Thomas).
He said his job is to adapt to the passer, not the other way around. Sunday, that decision may come on the fly.
"I've had the opportunity to play with both," he said of Haskins and Smith. "I know what they're looking for in execution out of a receiver."
He'll also take a minute to catch up with another receiver who knows a thing or two about the craft, though McLaurin said when he watches Metcalf, he's not taking notes.
"One thing I like is how physical he plays - when you're that big, you have to use that as an advantage," McLaurin said of his fellow sophomore star. "But as far as similarities...I don't see any."
