"Uplift the players to help them lift the Cup."

The mantra by which the Vegas Golden Knights medical training staff lives is pasted on the wall of the facility of the NHL's second-newest franchise.

Championed by VCU alumnus (1991-94), former Henrico High trainer and current Vegas assistant athletic trainer Michael Muir, the approach was instrumental in helping the Knights lift their first Stanley Cup this past season.

Muir, a 59-year-old Ottawa native, has been with the Knights since their first season in 2017-18 after traveling a winding professional road that included a handful of formative years spent in Richmond.

“That’s what we strive for, we do everything we can to make sure they (the players) are at their best to perform their job," Muir said of the motto during a Wednesday afternoon interview.

“I know that my players have always appreciated the work I’ve done for them, that’s the big thing.”

'Richmond is a beautiful spot'

Muir was in his youth exposed to various sports. But in Canada, hockey is king.

And a childhood love for the game was fostered on the city parks of Ottawa, where fire hoses fill baseball and football fields in the winter so local kids can play "shinny" or street hockey on rinks surrounded by wooden boards with a shack to the side for donning skates and warming feet.

"That’s the dream to, eventually, if you can’t make it as a player, to somehow be associated with hockey," Muir said.

"And I was lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time.”

That right place and right time came only after an arduous climb up the professional ladder. Muir excelled in the sciences during high school, and initiated his career in sports medicine at the University of Ottawa's kinesiology department.

There he met head therapist Guntis “Gunner” Obrascovs, who would become a cherished, lifelong mentor. Obrascovs graduated from Sheridan College, to which Muir eventually transferred.

The junior college in Oakville, Ontario offered a sports injury management program, and it was there that Muir's career truly got off the ground. During that time, he worked with the Canadian National Men's Basketball and Women's Volleyball teams, experiences that "really stoked (his) fires."

Enter former VCU trainer George Borden, the catalyst for Muir's journey to Richmond. Muir, whose girlfriend had recently got a job in Maryland, was looking for opportunities in the mid-Atlantic region.

Old professors, an influential group that included now-Toronto Maple Leafsl consultant Barry Bartlett and head therapist at Mount Allison University, Vince Smythe, connected Muir with Borden, an associate member of the Canadian Athletic Therapists Association.

Borden told Muir to come finish his undergraduate work at VCU. Already certified as an athletic therapist in Canada, Muir was able to work as a trainer at Henrico High while completing his degree.

"Gunner was my Canadian mentor, George was my American one," Muir said with a chuckle.

Dr. Thomas P. Loughran, M.D., proved another instrumental influence during Muir's time as a Ram, during which he majored in health and physical education with a minor in athletic training.

"He was phenomenal, a great mentor for allowing me to really pursue what I wanted to do," Muir said of Loughran, still a VCU professor specializing in orthopedic surgery.

During his three years in Richmond, Muir was struck by the competitive nature of youth sports in the United States, in comparison to Canada, where he said athletics at a young age are taken less seriously.

"You can get some great health care for the kids, which allows them to pursue their dreams in sports. The priority is taking care of those athletes," he said.

"Working at Henrico High School was a lot of fun, I worked with multiple sports there. Football was the main one. All the people there were quite good.”

Muir played volleyball frequently at Richmond Volleyball Club, and worked as a fill-in trainer for the Richmond Braves on a couple occasions.

“Richmond is a beautiful spot, I loved it there.”

'A magical year'

The road from Richmond to Vegas took many turns.

Muir got his National Athletic Trainers Association certification upon graduation. Then he spent time in New Orleans, Montana and New York, furthering his education and gaining experience at low levels of the athletic training field.

His big break came via the Los Angeles Kings franchise. Muir worked with the Kings' American Hockey League affiliate, the Ontario Reign, for 11 years.

Then in 2017, an expansion franchise popped up in Las Vegas, and Muir applied.

He's been with the Knights ever since. In Vegas' first year, the newly-minted team won the Pacific Division and made a shocking run to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they lost to Alex Ovechkin's Washington Capitals.

“It was a magical year the first year. Nobody expected us to do anything that year," Muir said.

"And then in year six we end up winning it. We always had teams that could compete, that’s the nice thing about our owner (Bill Foley), he absolutely didn’t skimp on the salary cap, he always had players talented enough that we were paying up, he wanted a competitive team out there and every year we had it.

"As hockey goes, it’s not easy to win that thing (the Stanley Cup). So we had our bumps and bruises along the way, but managed to win it in year six.”

'The ultimate finale'

Muir's day-to-day tasks with the Knights as an assistant athletic trainer involve extensive preparatory work to minimize soft-tissue injuries for the players. He said trainers can only do so much to mitigate traumatic injuries like broken bones.

But hands-on monitoring and exercise can go a long way toward stopping pulled muscles and keeping his players on the ice.

"We’re very hands-on with our therapy protocol, and that’s been a priority," he said.

"I think if you asked our players, they really appreciate the amount of work that we put in to taking care of them.”

Muir is at the Knights' facility at 7 a.m. on many morning. He covers practice and regularly meets with colleagues and players to devise best strategies for shielding the Knights from injuries in one of if not the most physically demanding contact sports.

There's lots of travel and late nights. But after detailing some less inspiring phases of his career, VCU alumnus answered "absolutely" when asked if he's living the dream of a Canadian kid who grew up on skates, with a hockey stick in his hands.

“I have an opportunity to work with some of the best hockey athletes in the world. The camaraderie in the locker rooms, it keeps me young. You go there and all you do is have fun. It’s a lot of jokes back and forth from the players to the staff," Muir said with a hearty chuckle, adding that the Knights enjoy reminding him of his age as 60 approaches.

"Road trips, I traveled on a bus all over the U.S. and Canada in the middle of the winter, stayed at rinky-dink hotels. Now I’m flying charter flights and staying at five-star hotels. So I cannot complain.

"I would say I put in the hours to get me here and I guess im reaping the benefits of consistency, just staying with it, I would like to think doing a good job. And now finally the ultimate finale, winning the Stanley Cup, it’s a fantastic feeling.”

Muir has an especially heartfelt relationship with his franchise, having been with Vegas from its first days as an NHL franchise. He said much of the original staff is still in place, a continuity that had a major hand in helping the Knights procure the ultimate prize.

Muir will on August 28 get the Stanley Cup to himself for a day.

“The whole thing just jelled. I don’t think there was anyone who was going to stop us from winning the cup this year," he said with a strong tone of pride.

"We were quite healthy running through the playoffs. Typically, what happens in the Stanley Cup is a war of attrition. It’s a physical game, it’s different from the regular season. We were mostly healthy through the whole run. There’s a lot of luck that goes with that but I’ve got to give it to my people that I work with, I think we did a good job keeping the boys healthy.

“I’m right there on the bench. I got to see the whole thing come to life and fruition. It was a lot of fun.”

From the archives: Wildcats, Renegades and Riverdogs. 115 pics of pro hockey in Richmond