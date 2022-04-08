Midfielder Nil Vinyals continuing to blossom in second year with Kickers

Every day last season, the Kickers’ Emiliano Terzaghi repeated the same message to teammate Nil Vinyals.

“'Shoot, keep shooting. You have to shoot more, you have to score more goals,’” Vinyals said this week, recalling Terzaghi’s urging.

Those words hold weight coming from a player like Terzaghi, the two-time defending USL League One MVP, who’s led the circuit in goals each of the past two years.

Terzaghi is a player Vinyals looks up to. And as his own personal, on-field evolution continues to unfold, Terzaghi’s words have remained with Vinyals as he embarks on his second season with Richmond. He’s showing it on the field.

The midfielder, in the Kickers’ season opener last Saturday against FC Tucson, scored two goals and assisted on another as part of a 4-0 victory.

He’s a player club head coach and chief sporting officer Darren Sawatzky described before the season as one who’s figured out who he really is. And if last Saturday was any indication, a fruitful future could be ahead for the 25 year old from Barcelona. He was named the League One player of the week.

The Kickers return to City Stadium Saturday for their second league fixture, against expansion club Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, a 6:30 p.m. start.

"Nil's a very cerebral guy, he's really smart,” Sawatzky said. “I think he's finally figuring out what capability he has in games and controlling the tempo of games.”

Richmond added Vinyals in February 2021, from fellow USL League One side South Georgia Tormenta FC. He was a player Sawatzky coveted, who could take on the tempo-control role.

And Vinyals, through what he described as a tough year because of injury, flashed his value in his debut season. He started 25 of his 27 appearances. His four assists and 51 total chances created led Richmond last season. The 51 chances created ranked fifth leaguewide. He also scored two goals.

Over the offseason, besides doing his part to be back at 100% from a physical standpoint heading into this year, Vinyals worked on his finishing approach in front of the goal.

Being around Terzaghi — who has 28 goals in two full seasons with Richmond, a USL League One record — and assistant coach Mika Elovaara has helped a lot in that regard, Vinyals said. Vinyals dissected tape to find the spaces he should be on the field.

“I think now I found more of my true self, thanks to Darren, thanks to the coaching staff, thanks to the players I have around me,” Vinyals said.

And, goal scoring aside, Sawatzky feels that Vinyals’ influence on those players around him is where his impact is felt more. He said before the season that the club would hand the reins to Vinyals a bit this year, in terms of manning games’ rhythm and tempo.

There’s pressure that comes in that role, Vinyals acknowledged this week, but it’s a good responsibility, too, he added. It’s an authority that his understanding of the game makes him suited for.

“It's one of those things when you have the ability to see the game faster than others, and he does. Now you can control the tempo of a game,” Sawatzky said. “If we're defending a whole lot, he can slow it down and put his foot on it. If we have a lot of the ball he can pick and choose the times for us to get behind.”

Thus, Ninyals’ play yielded what was a rewarding season-opening outing for him on a personal level, and played a major part in what was a tone-setting first game for the club as a whole.

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, playing its inaugural season, will be a first-time opponent for Richmond on Saturday. It’ll also be a first USL League One contest for Hailstorm — the club didn’t play last weekend, and its first-ever game came as part of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, a 1-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks, a USL Championship team.

But Hailstorm is composed of players Sawatzky is familiar with, including forward Irvin Parra, who played for Seattle Sounders FC 2 earlier in his career, at the same time that Sawatzky was working in the orgazation as coach of the Sounders’ U-23 team.

“They'll be a very physical team, a pretty direct team,” Sawatzky said. “So it'll be a battle."

And for Vinyals, the most important thing moving forward — to build off his big opener — is to simply continue to fulfill his role. Whether it’s creating for others or, increasingly, finishing chances himself, it’s a role in which Vinyals is doing a great job right now, Sawatzky said.

"It's very exciting, of course,” Vinyals said.

Note: Richmond won 1-0 at Northern Virginia FC in U.S. Open Cup play on Wednesday. The Kickers will host NC Fusion U-23 later this month, in the third round.