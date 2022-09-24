Midlothian runner Keira D'Amato is the favorite at Sunday's Berlin Marathon, where no American has won the major event

BERLIN — The Berlin Marathon does not shy away from the spectacular.

On Friday, two days before the 48th annual running of the race, the organizers rallied a crowd for their "Meet the Legends" event. Under the shadow of the famed Brandenburg gate in central Berlin, a parade of famous runners was chauffeured to the stage in luxury BMW’s while cheers and sparklers erupted around them. Few cheers were greater than those for the women’s favorite, Midlothian’s Keira D’Amato.

D’Amato, 37, has taken the running world by storm. Since her breakthrough fourth-place finish at the Chicago Marathon last October, the former realtor and mother of two has been on a rampage through the ranks of world marathons.

No more than three months on from Chicago — a quick turnaround in the incredibly specific and demanding world of high-octane marathon running — D’Amato broke the 15-year-old American marathon record at the Houston Marathon. Later in July, with her form building towards a fall marathon attempt, D’Amato gutted out eighth place in the World Championships on only two weeks’ notice.

Since then, the running world has been waiting for this weekend in Berlin, to see the next chapter in D’Amato’s Cinderella story.

“I am excited, it really feels like a big deal,” D’Amato said before she took the stage Friday. “You know, this is one of the six Abbot World Major Marathons. I have been looking forward to this since Houston. I didn’t know I was racing Worlds until two weeks before, so I had really built my whole season around this race.”

The Berlin Marathon was the logical follow up for D’Amato for a couple of reasons. First and foremost, Berlin is the fastest course on the major marathon circuit. Except for Boston, which has an elevation profile that makes it ineligible for record times, Berlin is a fast, flowing course that is run almost every year in ideal weather. Compared to the colder temperatures in the New York Marathon in November, or the windy and unpredictable climate of the Chicago Marathon in October, late September in Berlin is temperate and relatively dry.

The most recent predictions show a windless day in the mid-50s for the race on Sunday.

Secondly, most of the fastest female marathoners in the world have picked the other three fall majors — London (typically held in the spring), Chicago, and New York — as their follow-up to Worlds in the summer.

“When I found out about Worlds, that actually put Berlin in jeopardy,” D’Amato said. “Typically, after a marathon your body is beat up for about a month, so I just didn’t know how I would recover and if I would be fit enough to come back in time for Berlin. After about a month after Worlds I was feeling OK, and we decided to go forward and really do it.

“At Worlds I wasn’t strong enough to dig like I need to dig in a marathon to do well. In Houston I was. So, when everything hurt, when I really had to dig to get the record, I could really push through that pain barrier and I got the most out of my body. At Worlds, I just was not fit enough to do that.”

For the other top Americans, like D’Amato’s teammates from Eugene, Sara Hall and Emma Bates, not only do the later marathons run close to home, but it also gives them more time to recover and take on a better training build. D’Amato’s short build and subsequent short recovery from the World’s effort helped her come into Berlin with better relative shape to other World Championship participants.

“I think a big part of why I wasn’t able to dig as deep was that I wasn’t able to fuel at the level I needed to. I wasn’t trained to process the load of energy I needed to consume, and it threw my system through a loop and I was pretty messed up for the next day or two, but my body was not as beat up as in Houston.”

Regardless of the scattered competition, being the No. 1 favorite for the Berlin Marathon puts D’Amato in rarefied air. In the buildup to the race Sunday, the promoters have put her on equal billing to the three-time men’s champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge.

Kipchoge was in Berlin in 2018, when he set the world record of 2:01:39. Both Kipchoge and D’Amato are heavy favorites. If the race goes according to their plans, records could accompany the victory.

Nonetheless, even a victory would be enough to put D’Amato in the pantheon of American distance running history. No American has won the Berlin Marathon since it was elevated to world major status. In fact, only three American women have won any of the six majors. Not that any of that fazes D’Amato.

“It’s been a journey, but one where I have enjoyed the process,” D’Amato said. "When I finished in Eugene, I was happy because I did my best at that time. But I was also unhappy. I just didn’t want to be eighth. I really believe I should be competing for podiuming and winning these things. But still, I am seeing hints and signs in my workouts that the best is yet to come, and that is super motivating to keep finishing races and thinking to myself, ‘That was good, but I can do better.’

“Looking at where I am now, I can say Keira is a better racer and a stronger runner than she was then. If I were to bet on me in January versus me in September, I would bet on Keira in September.”